Is Lifetime’s Amish Witches: Holmes County Based on a True Story?

Directed by Jake Wade Wall, Lifetime’s ‘Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County’ is a 2016 horror film set in Holmes County, Ohio. A reality TV team decides to follow the members of an isolated sect of Swartzentruber Amish, who call the county their home. However, when Brauchau, an Amish witch, passes away, the project comes to a halt. Following Brauchau’s less-than-ideal funeral, the women of the community team up with the show’s crew to investigate and record the strange events happening in the area. They soon realize that the one haunting the community might not be done with their sinister plans.

With talented actors like Hayley Palmaer, Evangeline Young, and Michelle Young, the movie garnered a significant fan following given its thrilling premise. Many fans could not help but admire the film’s storyline and suspenseful elements. Thanks to the movie’s title and the seemingly realistic details within the film, many could not help but wonder if the Lifetime horror movie is inspired by real-life events. If you are in the same boat, here are the answers you need!

Is Amish Witches: Holmes County a True Story?

No, ‘Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County’ is not based on a true story. The movie’s story was penned by Shannon Evangelista, with Dandi Dewey working on the screenplay. Unlike what the film’s title suggests, the events within the Jake Wade Wall directorial did not take place in real life. The movie’s title is a nod to the reality series that is being filmed within the horror film. The crew is apparently recording the real events that are taking place within the fictional universe of the movie. Hence the title claims that the events form a true story with Holmes County as its setting.

The style of the Lifetime movie gives the audience an illusion of realism. The use of the fictional reality show brings the audience on an adventure that is similar to how documentary crews often follow real-life events. While the movie is certainly more thrilling than most real-life documentaries, it does use camera effects for several scenes that make it seem like the events have been recorded on a camera and are being viewed via the equipment.

‘Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County’ is not the first movie that has used cameras as a way of providing a realistic feeling to its scenes. Fans of the horror genre might be familiar with the popular 2007 film ‘Paranormal Activity,’ which uses similar elements. Instead of a reality TV crew, the house owners, Katie and Micah, decide to use a camera to record the truth behind the strange occurrences within their home. The events showcased through the camera’s point-of-view detach the audience from what is happening on the screen and yet make the events feel more realistic in nature.

Interestingly enough, there does exist a reality show that follows several members of the Amish community. TLC’s ‘Breaking Amish’ premiered for the first time in 2012 and revolved around several Amish and Mennonite community members who left their homes and moved to New York City. Throughout the course of the series, the cast members go through several trials and tribulations in order to integrate themselves into their new environment and decide whether they want to go back home or stay outside the community and risk losing their friends and family. Through the show, the viewers got to know more about the intricacies within the Amish culture and the reality behind several traits often associated with the community. The spin-off series ‘Return to Amish‘ followed those who chose to return to their roots and try to readjust to their previous lifestyle.

Lifetime’s ‘Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County’ is certainly not rooted in reality. While it does explore the intricacies of the Amish community, the details in the movie cannot be considered purely authentic. In all, the film is an entertaining suspense-filled journey that brings the majority of viewers into an unfamiliar setting where inexplicable events take place.

Read More: Best Horror Thriller Movies