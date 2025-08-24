6 Best Amy Schumer Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

A stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director, Amy Beth Schumer wears many feathers on her hat. Starting her comedy career in the early 2000s, Amy became a contestant in the fifth season of the NBC reality show ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2007. Six years later, she became the creator, co-producer, co-writer, and star of the sketch comedy show, ‘Inside Amy Schumer.’ The work earned her critical acclaim, which continued after her film debut in a starring role in ‘Trainwreck’ in 2015. Amy has established her prominence on both big and small screens, with films such as ‘Snatched’ and ‘I Feel Pretty,’ and shows like ‘Expecting Amy’ and ‘Life & Beth.’ If you are looking forward to checking Amy Schumer‘s work on Netflix, the following list is curated for you.

6. Thank You For Your Service (2017)

Marking the directorial debut of Jason Hall, ‘Thank You For Your Service’ is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Finkel. The narrative follows a group of US soldiers returning from Iraq and trying to reacquaint themselves with civilian life. Among them are Staff Sergeant Adam Schumann (Miles Teller), Private First Class Billy Waller (Joe Cole), and Michael Emory (Scott Haze), all suffering from PTSD and in need of physical and emotional rehabilitation. Amy Schumer stars in the film as Amanda Doster, a friend of Adam’s wife, Saskia Schumann (Haley Bennett), and Sergeant First Class James Doster (Brad Beyer). Watch the biographical war drama here.

5. Unfrosted (2024)

Jerry Seinfeld made his feature directorial debut with ‘Unfrosted,’ a fictional retelling of the creation of the classic American breakfast food, Pop-Tarts toaster pastries. Set in Michigan in 1963, the film depicts the intense rivalry between the cereal companies Kellogg’s, headed by Edsel Kellogg III (Jim Gaffigan), and Post, headed by Marjorie Post (Amy Schumer). In the race to create a pastry that will change the breakfast scene in the country for the foreseeable future, both companies stack their R&D teams with experts from various fields. However, their work attracts the attention of the milkmen’s lobby, who feel threatened by the impending change. View the film here.

4. Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (2017)

‘Amy Schumer: The Leather Special’ is Amy Schumer’s first stand-up special recorded for streaming on Netflix. All good comedians have a “leather special” in their career that they go on to regret later in their lives, Amy stated in her act. She works her way through love, life, dating, and womanhood in her act, which was part of a 2016 world tour covering three continents. Recorded at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado, you can stream the show here.

3. Amy Schumer: Growing (2019)

Amy Schumer recorded her comedy special ‘Amy Schumer: Growing’ at the Chicago Theatre while she was in the second trimester of pregnancy with her first child. The set provides her refreshingly unfiltered take on marriage, pregnancy, and personal growth. Amy talks of the joys of womanhood and her experience with marital bliss, while also highlighting the importance of sex in a good relationship. Watch the complete show here.

2. Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023)

Amy Schumer gives a candid update about her life in the comedy special ‘Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.’ The premise of the show is set around Amy being in the hospital and filling out a form for a surgery, where she is asked to provide details for her emergency contacts. Skipping over her husband, she calls a bunch of celebrities to see who will best fit the bill. You can view the show on Netflix.

1. Kinda Pregnant (2025)

Directed by Tyler Spindel, ‘Kinda Pregnant’ stars Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton, a school teacher in her 40s who gets jealous of her friends getting extra attention because of being pregnant. While Lainy has always dreamt of getting married and starting a family, it has yet to happen. In her desperation, she puts on an artificial baby bump and feels elated with the adoration that she starts to receive. However, the secret becomes increasingly difficult to maintain, and she also gets involved in a romantic relationship. Stream the movie here.

