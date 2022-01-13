And Just Like That Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

A reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That…’ explores Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda’s romantic, social, and professional adventures in New York City. Now in their mid-50s, the stylish women try to come to terms with their age and rapidly changing environment.

In the first six episodes of the HBO Max comedy-drama, we see how Carrie struggles with Mr. Big’s death but eventually accepts that she has to move on. On the other hand, Charlotte tries to impress Lisa and begins to accept her child’s decision to stop identifying as a girl. Meanwhile, Miranda goes back to school, realizes that her marriage is in ruins, and explores her sexuality by having an affair with Che. We also see bits of Dr. Nya and Andre’s struggles with fertility and Carrie’s heartwarming friendship with Seema.

In episode 7 of the show, Carrie goes back to doing what she does best and takes a surprising decision pertaining to her romantic life. Meanwhile, Miranda wonders what to do about Steve and Che. So, here’s everything you need to know about the recap and ending of ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.

And Just Like That… Episode 7 Recap

The episode opens with Carrie typing at her desk. The seasons change, and it becomes obvious that Carrie is writing a book. This is confirmed when Carrie meets Amanda, her editor, who tells her that her book made her cry. Carrie’s memoir, ‘Loved & Lost,’ explores her life with Mr. Big and the traumatic aftermath of his death. Although impressed by the book, Amanda suggests that it needs “an element of hope.” Thus, she asks Carrie to go out on a date and write an epilogue explaining that there’s a chance that she (and thus her readers) might find love again.

At the market, Miranda runs into Nya and Andre. As Nya introduces Andre to Miranda, the older woman notices how amazing the chemistry between the young couple is. When Andre leaves, Nya reveals to Miranda that she’s upset because she isn’t pregnant and got her period. When Steve finally shows up, confused and mildly annoyed, it becomes apparent that Miranda’s marriage is not in a great place.

Carrie meets Amanda again and explains that she’s worried about her book after seeing the book cover suggestions. In short, she thinks she needed to write the book for herself and not for the world. Amanda brushes aside her concerns and says that Oprah’s Book Club took interest in her book after hearing about the possible epilogue. Later, we see Carrie telling Seema, Charlotte, and Miranda that she’s going on a date for her editor’s sake.

Seema then reveals that she has made an account for Carrie on a dating app. Later, Carrie and Miranda talk about their sex lives. Miranda reveals that her romance with Steve is dead, whilst Carrie says she isn’t comfortable with the idea of having sex with anyone but Mr. Big. We also find out that Che still hasn’t replied to the DM Miranda sent them three months ago.

In the car, in Andre’s presence, Nya’s phone reads out loud a message from Miranda in which she states that she is sorry about her non-pregnancy and hopes things went well with Andre when he found out. Nya clearly hasn’t told Andre about her period; he gets upset because she told her student before her husband. Soon, they reconcile. Later, Harry and Charlotte play tennis with Lisa and Herbert. However, an argument soon erupts between Harry and Charlotte; Lisa and Herbert witness their bickering.

And Just Like That… Episode 7 Ending: Does Carrie Start Dating Again? Who is Peter? Does Carrie Add an Epilogue to Her Book?

Carrie uses the dating app and contacts Peter, a 53-year-old widower and schoolteacher. Soon, she goes out on a date with him. Peter is courteous but their dynamic is quite awkward. Then, Peter reveals that this is his first date since his wife’s death, and Carrie says it’s the same for her. The two then talk about how their spouses died — we find out that Peter’s wife passed away due to ovarian cancer.

Carrie orders drinks so that they can loosen up. A while later, we see Carrie and Peter tumble out of the bar, giggling and violently puking. At the Arbor School Benefit, Carrie sees Peter again but tries to hide from him because of how disastrous their date was. However, when no one (apart from Charlotte) makes any bids when Carrie’s lunch date is being auctioned, Peter steps forward to save the writer from embarrassment.

Later, Carrie thanks him and says that she’ll cover the cost of the bid. However, Peter rejects her offer and assures her that she doesn’t actually have to go out with him. As they talk, it becomes obvious that the two are getting along. Peter then suggests that they can perhaps go out again. Carrie surprisingly says yes, realizing that she is genuinely okay with the idea.

Back at home, Carrie receives a text from Peter stating that he’s looking forward to their second date; his use of the puking emoji makes her laugh. It seems as though Carrie is allowing herself to open up to the idea of love again. Peter is kind and respects her boundaries; thus, Carrie doesn’t feel pressured to do anything she doesn’t want to do and is able to casually see him again.

Additionally, since Peter is a widower, he will likely be able to understand Carrie’s reservations. In fact, out of all the men on the app, Carrie chose Peter because of the fact that he’s a widower; she wants someone who can truly understand her situation. At the end of the episode, Carrie says, “And just like that…I found a glimmer of hope.”

Thus, it is likely that she’ll add an epilogue to her book, highlighting how she, as a widow, opened up to the idea of dating after an objectively horrible but hilarious first date. By choosing to go out with Peter, Carrie is finally prioritizing herself and trying to abandon the burden of grief. Plus, she is also taking her profession seriously again, which is a healthy sign.

Do Miranda and Che Get Back Together? Is Miranda in Love with Che?

After talking to Carrie, Miranda tries to reignite her sex life with Steve again. However, it’s obvious that Steve doesn’t know what to do and isn’t very interested in sex. Thus, she gives up; the two of them dejectedly go back to their household chores. Miranda later confirms to Carrie that “the patient [Steve] is nonresponsive.”

At the auction, Miranda is taken aback when she sees Che performing on stage. After Che finishes their set and goes to talk to fans, Miranda lingers around them to get a chance to have a conversation. However, she soon gives up and walks away to get an Uber. Che comes after her and the two finally talk. Che reveals that they hadn’t seen Miranda’s DM — citing weed as the reason for their forgetfulness — and asks why she didn’t text them again. Then, Che says that boldly stating what you want is a turn-on. They then say that they want to take Miranda someplace and take her clothes off.

Thus, Miranda and Che have sex again. Miranda confesses that she’s in love with them, but Che says, “You’re in love with you, with me.” Thus, it becomes obvious that Che thinks Miranda is simply overwhelmed by emotions because she’s exploring her sexuality for the first time. Additionally, it’s apparent that Che doesn’t do serious relationships. Miranda insists that she is developing feelings, and Che admits that they really are good at sex.

The two laugh, but it’s evident that they are on different levels of commitment. Miranda and Che aren’t together in the strict sense of the term, but it is obvious that the two will continue to have an affair. On the other hand, it seems unlikely that Miranda and Steve will be able to revive their marriage, particularly because the former is in love with Che and the latter is wholly unaware of his wife’s dreams, wants, and queerness.

What Happens Between Charlotte, Harry, Lisa, and Herbert? Do They Fight?

At the tennis court, Charlotte and Harry get into an argument after the former accidentally knocks the latter over whilst reaching for the ball. Harry asks Charlotte to say sorry, but she retorts that it’s his mansplaining (pertaining to how she should play) that made her lunge for the ball in the first place. Thus, Charlotte is refusing to apologize because she’s tired of always saying sorry in order to soothe Harry’s ego. Then, she gets worried that Lisa and Herbert are bound to think they’re “that couple who fights on the street.”

At the auction, we notice Harry counting how many times Charlotte apologizes to other people. He asks her why she can’t just say sorry to him and she loses her cool. “Women apologize to the world all day long for everything,” she states, adding that the tennis court is the one space where she doesn’t have to please people and be submissive. Thus, Charlotte doesn’t see the need to apologize for something trivial that happened because of Harry in the first place. On the other hand, Harry is used to Charlotte being polite and is unable to tolerate an injury to his ego. In fact, he even wonders if they need couples therapy.

Later, at the auction, we see Herbert getting annoyed at Lisa’s inability to hold the mic properly. Then, when he tries to leave since he has a morning flight, Lisa begs him to stay because she clearly can’t manage the crowd on her own. Soon, they start arguing. Harry and Charlotte witness their fight and suddenly realize that their friends’ relationship isn’t as perfect as they think it is. In fact, we even see Lisa worrying about whether Charlotte and Harry will think they’re “that couple.”

Soon, though, Herbert apologizes to Lisa and stays at the auction to help her out. Thus, we realize that Lisa’s marriage is healthier than Charlotte’s thanks to open communication and selflessness. The interactions between the two couples emphasize how similar and different they are. Harry and Charlotte are unable to resolve their argument whilst Lisa and Herbert are willing to acknowledge their mistakes and move on.

However, thanks to Lisa’s no-nonsense personality, Charlotte has started to stand up for herself. Considering that Harry is otherwise a kind person, it is likely that he will soon understand why his opinion is inappropriate and realize that he’s jealous of his wife’s social life and skills. In fact, he was the one who made Charlotte invite him to play tennis in the first place; he probably felt left out because Charlotte used to give him all of her attention before.

