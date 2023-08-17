And Just Like That… Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

The HBO drama series ‘And Just Like That…’ serves as a sequel and revival series to ‘Sex and the City’ and associated films. It begins 11 years after the events of the 2010 film ‘Sex and the City 2.’ Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) are all there, though Samantha is noticeably missing. These iconic women continue to explore love, life, and New York City even though the world around them has drastically changed. In season 2 episode 10, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) struggles with the fact that she got pregnant just when her career is about to take off. Che (Sara Ramirez) performs a stand-up routine based on their relationship with Miranda while the latter is present at the comedy club. Steve (David Eigenberg) turns over a new leaf, and Carrie and Aidan’s (John Corbett) plans for the future face certain challenges. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD.

And Just Like That… Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

The episode begins with Aidan and Carrie visiting Coney Island, where Steve has set up his new cold beer/fries/cotton candy/ice cream store by the beach. He explains that after things started falling apart with Miranda, he often came here, a place tied to the memories of his childhood, and eventually decided to open the shop with Aidan financing him. As Carrie and Steve converse, Aidan receives a call from his son Wyatt, who complains about the restriction he is facing at his mother’s home and pleads to his father to come back home, but Aidan is in New York for two days to spend time with Carrie, so he gently but firmly refuses.

While having sex with the Marvel filmmaker Ravi Gordi, Seema (Sarita Choudhury) blurts out that she loves him, spooking herself. Even though he says back that he loves her, she grows concerned with how naturally she said those words to him. It seems to bother Seema, who self-admittedly never had a grand love in her life, and she promptly expresses her concerns to Carrie. It’s uncertain where this will ultimately lead, but evidently, Seema has found something extraordinary and deserves to enjoy every moment of it.

Sam Smith and Jeffrey make guest appearances as Charlotte’s clients. Although her family initially supported her plans to return to work, they unconsciously fall back into the pattern of needing her as the homemaker. After making a successful sale to Sam Smith and Jeffrey, Charlotte goes out to celebrate with her colleagues. When she returns home, her children and Harry bombard her with questions about where she was, prompting a very drunk Charlotte to assert her individuality. Anthony and Giuseppe face a generational issue in their relationship when Anthony refuses to be the “woman” during sex, which brings up a conversation between them.

Despite causing frustration to other interns, Miranda thrives at her new workplace and visits the UN with her new boss. Meanwhile, Che’s attempts to rebuild their life continue in unsteady steps. They get the chance to perform at a small club and aren’t entirely thrilled about it. They also struggle with more personal issues and watches their acts from when they used to identify as a woman. At the club, most of Che’s jokes are about Miranda and their relationship. They are unfiltered, brutal, and predictably unkind. Che doesn’t know that Miranda is in the audience with Aidan and Carrie, and with every joke, she suffers a fresh dosage of trauma. Eventually, she can’t take it any longer and walks out. Che spots her, and it jumbles up their routine. They follow Miranda out, leading to an encounter between them for the first time since their break up. When Miranda demands to know why Che wasn’t speaking about their own issues, the latter claims that they were going to.

And Just Like That… Season 2 Episode 10 Ending: Does Lisa Have a Miscarriage?

Lisa discovers that she is pregnant in the previous episode. She thinks that this is the worst time she could have gotten pregnant again as PBS has decided to extend her documentary into a ten-part series, and she has no idea how she will have a baby and develop a TV show. Charlotte and Herbert encourage her, telling her they have full confidence that she can balance both, but Lisa has doubts. At one point, she blames Herbert because he apparently refused to get a vasectomy when she told him. He explains that she had just given birth, and he thought that she might change her opinion after the postpartum period.

Herbert implies that abortion is an option and ultimately her choice, but Lisa declines. That night, Lisa wakes Herbert to tell him she is bleeding. Realizing what this means, Herbert tells her that they should immediately go to a hospital. Lisa agrees but adds that it might be too late, indicating that she believes she has suffered a miscarriage.

Will Aidan End Things with Carrie?

Toward the end of the episode, Aidan receives terrible news from his former wife, Kathy. Wyatt had gotten into an accident while driving Aidan’s truck. This prompts him to return home immediately. He later calls Carrie and breaks down crying as he explains that Wyatt returned to the farm, had a few beers, and took his father’s truck to return to his mother’s home but hit a tree. And now, he is in hospital with a broken collar bone and leg. As an inconsolable Aidan repeatedly says that he should have been there to prevent this from happening, Carrie reflects that she is worried. It has been going really well between her and Aidan, but she knows that he will sacrifice personal happiness for his children if it comes to it.

