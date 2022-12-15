Angela Gutierrez My 600-lb Life Update: Where is She Today?

TLC show ‘My 600-lb Life’ features various motivational stories about the struggles of morbidly obese persons, often weighing 600 pounds or more, trying to lose weight. It chronicles the participants’ adventures through several stages as they adhere to stringent and challenging reforms to attain their goal weight. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, provides instructions and specific diet and exercise regimens needed to lose additional weight to get a chance to undergo weight-loss surgery.

The reality show, which debuted in 2012, has showcased a variety of accounts of individuals, some of whom reach their full potential while others encounter obstacles in their daily lives. Angela Gutierrez was one such cast member from season 7 episode 15, who did not have a fulfilling weight-loss journey. Thus, because of her absurd experience, since viewers must be wondering where she is now, here’s what we found out!

Angela Gutierrez’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When 44-year-old Ohio native, Angela Gutierrez appeared in season 7, she was desperate to get weight-loss surgery. She did not feel like a human in her size weighing 608 pounds and was ready to make changes on her end too. Being a mother of 2, she always felt constrained because of her responsibilities as she had to juggle taking care of them and later, even her niece, Lacy. This urgent need for change stems from the fact that Angela had already undergone bariatric surgery once before. In her 20s, while weighing 375 pounds, Angela underwent gastric bypass surgery, which helped her lose 100 pounds.

However, her life caught up, and she ended up gaining all the weight and more. During that time, Angela faced several issues like being charged with child endangerment because of her attempt to take her life. She eventually lost custody of her children, which ultimately led her to depression. She turned back to her food addiction, let herself go, and ate her way through her problems. Even after getting back her children, although she took care of them along with 11-year-old Lacy, her eating habits never improved ever since.

Almost 20 years later, with her children grown up, Angela decided to finally get the surgery again. Her Chris, then-19, was her primary caretaker as her 23-year-old daughter Andrea had Multiple Sclerosis and needed a lot of care and help. Since Chris had a hectic job and couldn’t miss much work, Angela asked her ex-boyfriend, Eric, to accompany her to Houston to meet Dr. Now. Although they did travel to the Texan city for the appointment, the trip turned out to be a mess. Angela ended up complaining about everything, from her body pains to bathroom size issues, and her entire journey.

When Angela was asked by the doctor to follow a diet and lose weight on her own, she seemed skeptical. Over the next few months, she couldn’t follow the weight-loss plan and also missed the follow-up appointments with the doctor, even after relocating. Thus, in just 8 months, she ended up dropping out of the program and moving back to her home. Even when she opted to do Skype call check-ins with Dr. Now, she claimed to lose 120 pounds on her own since leaving the program. However, since she did not look like she lost that weight, Dr. Now called her out and even went so far as to call her “delusional.”

Where is Angela Gutierrez Today?

Angela Gutierrez now lives with her family in her hometown in Ohio and refrains from talking about her journey on the show. After leaving the show mid-way, she did not make any appearance again, and has since, not talked about it either. From her social media presence, it can be assumed that her weight has not reduced much since then. She only shares photos of her children and grandchildren from her daughter Andrea and son-in-law, Jesse.

Some reports did suggest that she supported the lawsuits filed against the show’s production company, Megalomedia, and also added that she might file her complaint for negligence someday. However, she has not mentioned anything regarding that as yet. In November 2021, Angela posted about beginning her diet again and getting back on track, which might mean that she is making some progress since then.

She posted photos about her healthy meal option and the calories included, also mentioning that she was trying the keto diet as well. Thus, as Angela Gutierrez attempts to get back on her journey to good health and an overall lifestyle, we only wish her success and happiness in the future ahead.

