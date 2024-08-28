Angie Milner: Where is Justine Siemmins’ Friend Now?

It was January 2023 when the entire small town of Grants Pass, Oregon, was left shaken to the core as Justine Siemmins was found bound and tortured in her own home. As explored in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever: Dating the Devil,’ it was Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster, who’d held her captive for three days, beating and abusing her at every turn before running away. It was actually only when Justine’s long-time friend Angie Milner had shown up at her door that he did so, just to later die by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, yet the damage was already done.

Angie Milner is Arguably The Reason Justine Survived

According to Angie’s own narrative, she was at home with her family on the fateful Tuesday, January 24, 2023, when she received a frantic call from her mother saying Justine was hurt. The young bartender had apparently called Christine Parks and stated she believed she was hurt and needed to go to the hospital, following which the line imminently went dead. Both women then tried to reach Justine, but when the calls went nowhere, Angie decided she had to call the police – it was around 7 pm when she dialed 911 to relay the story, all the while already being in her car and driving to her friend’s place.

Therefore, of course, Angie arrived at the scene before the cops, only to find Justine’s door locked, which she knew was not a great sign because her friend never locked her doors in their safe town. She then made her way to the garage, where she heard her friend shouting for help followed by three bangs, which she at the time thought was her friend banging her hands on the wall for help. That’s when Justine’s recent ex, Ben Foster, showed up, claiming she was having a heart attack before urging Angie to check on her while he pulled up the car just to flee the scene.

When Angie walked in, she found her friend naked, barely breathing and with a noose around her neck – she realized the bangs weren’t Justine calling for help but Ben abusing her because he had heard her outside. Then, when the police arrived, she was not only 100% cooperative by telling them all the details they needed to know but also revealed there was no doubt in her mind Ben was responsible because he had already done something eerily similar in the past in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thus began an extensive manhunt for Ben, but all Angie was focused on at the time was the friend who had slipped into a coma owing to brain damage. Thankfully, Justine was able to recover thanks to the quick help she received, and while many have told Angie they believe Ben took the easy way out, taking his life once surrounded by police, she doesn’t agree with them. She believes, “he is right where he belongs – he is burning in hell.”

Angie Milner is Truly a Woman of Many Hats

While it’s true Angie did play a significant role in this whole ordeal, considering who knows what Ben could have done if she hadn’t shown up, she still carries a bit of guilt around. She wonders what if she had shown up just a bit earlier, what if she had forced her way into Justine’s apartment, or what if she had stopped Ben from running away, yet she also doesn’t regret the fact her friend was her sole priority at that moment. That’s honestly unsurprising considering she served in the Army from September 1989 to August 1993 and lived by the motto of leave no man behind.

Coming to Angie’s current standing, from what we can tell, she continues to reside in her hometown of Grand Pass, Oregon, to this day alongside a long-term, loving, supportive partner. In fact, it appears as if they actually share two sons and have recently sold their 3-bedroom house for a better home in town so as to continue building solid foundations as a family. As if that’s not enough, its imperative to note Angie is a dog mom too, all the while also owning and operating her own vehicle-detailing business. She used to help out her mother at the Shennanigan’s club as a general manager, but because it was just recently passed down to another family, it seems like her entire focus is now on her fully-liscenced vehicle updating in detailing company – Angie’s Army Mobile Auto Detailing.

