10 Animated Movies Like KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix

K-pop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) lead a double life in Netflix’s animated musical thriller film ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Using their secret identities as formidable demon hunters, they safeguard their fans from an ever-present supernatural menace, while also being an extremely popular band entertaining their fans. Their ultimate challenge arrives in the form of their most significant adversary yet: an irresistible rival boy band, secretly demons in disguise. The Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang directorial explores themes such as friendship, loyalty, music, demons, and bravery. Set against a vibrant backdrop, the film showcases the most popular music movement of this generation, alongside fashion, food, and style in myriad ways. If you have enjoyed the dramatic visuals, the expertly crafted animation, the musical genius, and the thematic elements of the film, these animated movies similar to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ streaming on Netflix will pique your curiosity.

10. The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

In ‘The Magician’s Elephant,’ Peter (Noah Jupe), an orphaned boy, embarks on a quest to locate his missing sister. A fortune teller informs him of her survival and directs him to seek out a magician accompanied by an elephant. To find his sister, the lead character must successfully complete three arduous tasks that will test his body and soul. The Wendy Rogers directorial, based on the eponymous novel by Kate DiCamillo, explores themes like sibling bonding, family, and courage. Embarking on his adventure, the boy discovers that these seemingly impossible tasks will ultimately transform his town. In ways similar to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film explores the balance between regular life and a hidden, magical world, which truly challenges what the main character believes in and what he is responsible for. The story highlights how important chosen family, teamwork, and the emotional strength of unity are. You can watch the movie here.

9. Bubble (2022)

Directed by Tetsurō Araki, ‘Bubble’ is a post-apocalyptic film that deals with a scenario where gravity-defying bubbles rain down, isolating Tokyo from the rest of the world. The city transforms into a parkour battleground for young teams. As the chaos in the city wreaks havoc, Hibiki (Jun Shison) plunges into the sea and is rescued by a mysterious girl. Akin to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the story unfolds in a highly stylized urban fantasy setting, fusing high-energy action with significant emotional depth. A powerful young woman, often concealing emotional vulnerability due to societal factors, is central to the narrative. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

8. Over the Moon (2020)

Directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs, ‘Over the Moon’ is an animated musical that follows Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), a girl who has spent her childhood istening to her mother’s cherished legend of Chang’e, the goddess of the pale moon who lives alone on the silent celestial body, longing for her long-lost love, Hou Yi. The brave girl embarks on a journey to find true love by building a homemade rocket and launching herself to the stars. Like ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the storyline features a strong, emotionally complex female lead driven by personal goals. It also distinguishes itself by having a narrative that’s situated between a realistic, grounded setting and a vibrant, fantasy-driven dimension where the protagonist confronts her real challenges. The film can be watched here.

7. The Monkey King (2023)

‘The Monkey King’ is an action-comedy film by Anthony Stacchi, based on the first seven chapters of the Ming Dynasty Novel ‘Journey to the West.’ It tells the story of a charismatic protagonist only known as Monkey(Jimmy O. Yang) and his magical fighting stick. They embark on an epic journey to defeat many demons on the way, including a strange Dragon King, and Monkey’s ultimate adversary, which is his own ego. During their journey, a young village girl helps Monkey overcome his self-centered attitude, teaching him that even the smallest contribution can significantly impact the world. Like ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film combines supernatural action with a playful tone, utilizing dynamic fight sequences, humor, and a stylish vibrancy. It also presents characters who need to find equilibrium between their individual aspirations and their duties to others. You can watch the movie here.

6. Wendell & Wild (2022)

Directed by Henry Selick,’ Wendell & Wild’ is a supernatural animated film based on the unpublished eponymous book by the director and Clay McLeod. It tells the story of two cunning demon brothers, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele). They must confront their archenemy, with the help of Sister Helly, a nun infamous for her demon-expelling abilities and courage. However, the brothers find themselves troubled not only by Sister Helly but also by her altar boys. The film shares similarities with ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ through its blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling, particularly within a narrative that features supernatural dangers. Its genre-defying nature is further amplified by striking visuals, dynamic action sequences, and a diverse range of tones. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

5. Orion and the Dark (2024)

In ‘Orion and the Dark,’ a comedy adventure drama film, Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is terrified of the dark, making him a vulnerable boy. His worst fear comes to life when Dark appears, in physical form, and takes him on a global adventure to show him that there’s nothing to be scared of at night. The Sean Charmatz directorial, based on the eponymous children’s book by Emma Yarlett, deals with themes such as anxiety, courage, and love. Akin to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film uses fantasy to explore how young people confront fear and gain confidence. It also deals with characters who have to commit themselves to a mission and go beyond their own limitations to achieve the impossible. The film can be watched here.

4. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, ‘ Mitchells vs. The Machines’ is an animated action-comedy film that centers on the Mitchell family, who unexpectedly find themselves in the midst of a robot apocalypse. Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), an aspiring filmmaker, is accepted into her dream film school and is eager to leave home. However, her nature-loving father decides on one last family road trip to drive her to school. What starts as a bonding trip quickly turns into a fight for survival as the family confronts a robot uprising. Similar to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film emphasizes the importance of strong group dynamics, where the team’s emotional connection is crucial to their victory. While the demon hunters are a band, the Mitchells are a family. The movie also explores themes of identity, expectations, and self-expression. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

3. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Travis Knight’s ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ is a fantasy film that tells the story of Kubo (Art Parkinson), a boy leading a simple life in a quiet shoreside village. His world is disrupted when a spirit from the past reignites an ancient vendetta, unleashing gods and monsters upon him. To survive, Kubo must find a magical suit of armor belonging to his deceased father, a legendary Samurai warrior. Much like ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film features a protagonist who discovers and embraces hidden strengths and a secret identity to achieve a greater purpose. The movie also uses music to convey profound messages about the characters’ emotions and thoughts, adding layers of meaning to the narrative. You can watch the film here.

2. One Piece Film: Red (2022)

In Gorô Taniguchi’s ‘One Piece Film: Red,’ the enigmatic and beloved singer Uta (Kaori Nazuka) is set to make her public debut at a grand live concert. Known for her captivating, otherworldly voice, Uta has always kept her identity a secret. The adventure drama film, based on the eponymous manga by Eiichiro Oda, delves into her journey of self-discovery while she confronts the external world in a brave manner. Akin to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film features a character whose music wields the power to shape and improve the world. While the demon hunters pursue their targets, Uta grapples with her own inner demons, creating a spiritual connection between the two narratives. Furthermore, the protagonist delves into the price of fame and the psychological burden of leading a double life. You can watch the film on Netflix.

1. Nimona (2023)

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, ‘Nimona’ is based on the eponymous graphic novel by ND Stevenson. It is set in a futuristic medieval world. Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, whose only hope to prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous, shapeshifting teen with a penchant for chaos, and someone Ballister was trained to destroy. With the entire kingdom against him, Nimona becomes Ballister’s unlikely ally as the distinctions between heroes, villains, and monsters blur. The two embark on a path of serious havoc to find meaning in their lives. Akin to ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ the film centers on a young woman who defies societal expectations, utilizing her abilities uniquely to improve the world. It also explores themes of emotional intimacy, friendship, and loyalty, providing a grounding for the action and fantasy elements. You can watch the film here.

