Anna and Blake: Where Are the Love is Blind Stars Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 has made it clear that drama and romance are often intertwined when young singles set out on an unconventional path to find “the one.” After all, this installment in particular saw a lot of tumultuousness in the pods, especially considering the many love triangles or quadrangles, the ghostings, as well as the early departures. Amongst those who actually chose to step away from the experiment before it was time were Anna Yuan and Blake Anderson, making all viewers really curious about their current standing.

Anna Yuan Seems to be Prioritizing Her Professional Life Today

On the show, Anna made it evident she was looking for an authentic relationship that felt not only easy but also secure. Thus, her primary requirements for a potential suitor were both emotional and mental maturity, as well as an openness to understanding her background, culture, and familial dynamics. After all, as a first-generation Chinese-American to immigrant parents who hold rather old-school yet supportive values, all she has desired is for someone to see who she truly is from all angles. The professional hairstylist gradually came to believe she had found this in Patrick Suzuki after they connected the dots via context clues, realizing they shared similar ethnicities and core beliefs. However, she also really liked Blake Anderson, as he made her feel content and safe.

It was clear to Anna that Blake was the kind of man she usually went for in the real world. Therefore, overwhelmed with all these emotions despite feeling close to making a final choice, she chose to leave the experiment without saying bye to either of her connections. Since then, it appears that Anna has been focusing primarily on her career, not only consistently running her business in a small space but also working toward setting up a brand-new salon. The Denver, Colorado, resident has nearly a decade of professional experience as a hairstylist, so it comes as no surprise that she has already made a name for herself in this industry. In fact, she is not only a specialist in bold colors, remarkable cuts, and seamless extensions but also an educator who has been sharing her personal knowledge/techniques with peers for years.

Anna’s, aka Little Miss Hair’s, goal is to always provide a “safe space” to clients so that they can truly be (or find) themselves, relax, undergo a transformation, and leave feeling like the best version of themselves. On a more personal level, she is a family-oriented young woman who actually describes herself as a proud daddy’s girl, and she absolutely adores undertaking new experiences with friends. The now 28-year-old is even a loud and proud advocate for different current socio-political issues, a music lover, as well as a travel enthusiast. In fact, she visited New York with some of her closest friends in March 2025, and she has also been to other states like Arizona and California in the past.



Blake Anderson’s Professional Stability Has Likely Evolved Into Contentment

Although the introverted romantic Blake Anderson never shied away from conceding that he also had two connections, he was open about Anna being his number one almost from the get-go. He had no idea he was Megan Walerius’ number 1 among her three suitors or that she was hoping to express her genuine liking for him when Anna suddenly ghosted him by deciding to go home. This became significant because, in a span of 24 hours, even he came to the realization that it was time for him to walk away from the experience for good. He also didn’t say goodbye, meaning Megan was left ghosted, too. However, it’s essential to note that he told producers his reasoning for leaving was simply that he needed more time than the 10 days they offered to form deep, emotional bonds.

Since then, it appears that Blake has been proudly embracing a steady work-life balance, which can often be challenging in his position as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). According to records, he graduated from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and Finance before ultimately earning his official CPA license in 2016. Up until that point, he had served two years as an Experienced Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, only to shift gears and spread his wings. He actually landed the role of Senior Accountant at Saban Capital Group in Los Angeles, California, from where he gradually climbed the corporate ladder.

Blake was promoted to Accounting Manager of the Real Estate Department in July 2018, where he remained until he had the opportunity to advance by joining FrontRange Capital Partners in Denver, Colorado, in September 2019. There, he began as an Assistant Controller, then evolved into the Director of Financial Reporting. Subsequently, he transitioned to work as an Associate before becoming a Controller at Platte River Equity in June 2024. However, since June 2025, the 34-year-old has been serving in the same position at a Private Family Office, allowing him to spend quality time with his loved ones and his beloved Bernese mountain dog, Mabel. Blake is also a proud homeowner in Denver, so his free time now primarily comprises partaking in rather “stereotypical” Colorado activities like hiking, horse-riding, and skiing. Most recently, though, the adventurous, compassionate, and seemingly content accountant traveled to Cuba, where he tried ziplining.