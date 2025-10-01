Brenden and Mike: Where Are the Love is Blind Stars Now?

While it’s undeniable that Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has helped several individuals find their forever partners, there are times when contestants are left with nothing but unrequited love. Unfortunately, season 9 of this installment is no different as both Brenden Guthrie and Mike Brockway found themselves involved in love triangles, only to not be chosen by their connection. Brenden admittedly had his heart set on 29-year-old hair salon owner Annie Lancaster, whereas Mike felt as if he was a better fit for 33-year-old entrepreneur Megan Walerius, but to no avail.

Brenden Guthrie Has Found a Balance Between His Career and His Wanderlust

From the moment we first came across Brenden Guthrie, it was evident he is a straightforward man who simply desires honesty, respect, trust, and understanding from a potential life partner. After all, his belief is that if all these aspects are there in a relationship, they will be able to face any challenge the universe may throw at them because they would have love as well as logic by their side. In other words, he is reliable and solution-oriented in every sense, but it sadly just wasn’t enough for him to win the heart of Annie Lancaster, as her other match reassured her much more.

Therefore, since leaving the experiment, it appears as if Brenden has been doing his best to focus on his professional aspirations while also pursuing his passion for traveling and fitness. From what we can tell, he attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois, for a Bachelor’s in Arts from 2013 to 2015 before kickstarting his career for good roughly two years later. He served as a Branch Sales and Service Associate at PNC from January 2017 to June 2018, during which he even enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University to earn his Bachelor’s in Business Administration.

Brenden earned his degree in the summer of 2019, by which point he had already joined the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) as a Financial Services Consultant. He was serving in this same role when he enrolled at Southern Utah University in August 2020 for his Master’s in Business Administration, graduating with a good score in July 2022. Thus, thanks to his hard work, although he had been promoted to Lead Consultant in September 2021, he was promoted again merely two months following his MBA to Team Manager. This is the role he holds to this day.

Coming to Brenden’s personal experiences, he has seemingly found a great work-life balance because he has figured out a way to embrace life to the fullest whenever he is not working. In fact, apart from spending quality time with loved ones or maintaining his physical health by going to the gym or engaging in activities like half-marathons, he also travels a lot. The 32-year-old Denver native, soccer enthusiast, and dog dad ran the Boulder half-marathon on September 30, 2025, but more importantly, he recently traversed across Europe. In the summer of 2024, he took 9 flights, 2 ferries, and 2 trains to enjoy 19 days in Europe, exploring England, Spain, Argentina, Croatia, and the Netherlands. Then, in August 2025, he undertook a new adventure with some of his closest friends to Los, Mykonos, and Athens in Greece.



Mike Brockway is a Rising Finance and Investing Influencer

While Mike was sure he and Megan would make a power couple, considering the way their lives aligned to a tee, she fell in love with single-dad Jordan Keltner owing to how kind he was. So, after everything was said and done, the Real Estate Investor returned to his base in Denver, Colorado, to continue expanding his portfolio while also dabbling in other areas. From what we can tell, he is a proud native of New York, so upon graduating from high school, he enrolled at the State University of New York College at Potsdam to earn a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and English.

Mike graduated in 2010, immediately following which he started attending Union College for a Master’s in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting and Finance. It was while he was still pursuing his further studies that he kickstarted his career in March 2011 as a Private Wealth Associate at Ayco Goldman Sachs, where he climbed the corporate ladder. However, in 2014, the experienced MBA graduate chose to relocate to Denver, Colorado, for good, where he served as a Manager in the Sector and ETF Investment Strategy at Fidelity Investments.

Since 2016, though, Mike has been a self-employed individual as a Real Estate Investor and the owner of Zen House Homes, which offers some of the top Airbnb rentals in Colorado’s mountain region. As if that’s not enough, the 38-year-old hobbyist surfer has gradually spread his wings to evolve into a public speaker specializing in financial independence and smart investments. In fact, over time, he has appeared as a guest on podcasts such as ‘Slick Talk,’ ‘BnB Financially Free,’ ‘Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing,’ and ‘The First Deal Show’ as well as been a speaker at a few different events. He will even be speaking at the BP Con in October in Las Vegas, Nevada. It also appears as if he is hoping to evolve into a finance podcast host himself, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next. We should mention that because Mike is a surfer, he has traveled to Texas, Hawaii, and Nicaragua to challenge himself and catch different waves in the past few years alone.