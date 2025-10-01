Are Kacie and Patrick From Love is Blind Still Together?

Since Patrick Suzuki has always been calm under pressure, he wasn’t worried about taking an unconventional approach to finding love by applying for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 9. The only thing that scared him was being judged or rejected over his ethnicity, since he is Asian in the predominantly white region of Colorado and has been made to feel that way in the past. Nevertheless, he believed he fell in love when he connected with the humorous and sensual Kacie Anita McIntosh in the pods, only for everything to turn upside down not long after.

Kacie and Patrick Came Together After Facing Their Fair Share of Issues

The moment Patrick first appeared on our screens, he candidly admitted that he is a very late bloomer in terms of dating, due to his own immaturity and insecurity earlier in life. He grew up hearing phrases like he’s “good looking for an Asian guy,” which felt more like backhanded comments about his background as well as ethnicity, rather than a compliment, so he shut down. However, once he figured out who he really was and what he truly desired from a life partner, he found himself ready to take a leap of faith, resulting in his participation in this social experiment.

Patrick never imagined he would soon find a deep connection with not one but two great women: Anna Yuan, who was like his mirror, and Kacie McIntosh, who was more his usual type. The former is also Asian, so the duo bonded over their shared past experiences, cultural significance, and core values, making it seem like they would end up together, despite never having dated within their own ethnic group. As for Kacie, she impressed him with her openness before sharing that her family would wholeheartedly accept him, too, because all her brothers are in interracial relationships, whereas her sister lives in Korea.

Patrick had Anna as his number one, but he also liked Kacie; however, things changed when the Chinese-American hairstylist decided to walk away from the experiment due to being overwhelmed with emotions. That’s when he decided that, although he was truly sad about her departure, he would continue to see if maybe Kacie could be “the one,” because he had faith in this emotional process. He was hesitant in the ensuing few days, but the way the 32-year-old Hair and Makeup Artist fought for him at every turn won him over. Therefore, in the end, he got down on one knee and happily proposed.

Kacie and Patrick Seem to Have Parted Ways Post Their Journey on the Show

Kacie and Patrick’s reveal was a blend of awkward and beautiful, because while they appeared nervous at first, a spark seemed to ignite once they shared a kiss, as they couldn’t stop. They both looked like they were over the moon with their decision, so when Kacie later called her beau to her hotel and stated she didn’t want to go to Mexico for the getaway, he wasn’t bothered. She said she couldn’t continue with the experiment because the cameras, as well as the reality of being on a Netflix show, were getting too much for her, all the while kissing him and asserting that she loved him. Thus, Patrick openly accepted Kacie’s decision, telling her they would follow their own timeline upon returning to their hometown of Denver, Colorado, to continue their relationship.

That’s when she whispered she might “not be there for him,” but he didn’t hear it as he continued to console, hug, and kiss her before they parted ways. Only then did the production reveal that Kacie had spoken to producers around 45 minutes before her conversation with him, wherein she stated that she didn’t feel any physical attraction towards Patrick, so she didn’t want to raise his hopes by going to Mexico, trying to build on the aspect, and then breaking his heart there. From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear as if Kacie and Patrick were ever able to reconcile romantically. Still, their mutual following of each other on social media today suggests that there is no bad blood between them.



Kacie and Patrick Are Embracing Every Aspect of Life Today

Kacie was admittedly just a young girl when she first developed a passion for the beauty industry, so she feels extremely fortunate to be currently pursuing a career in the same field. As a Hair and Makeup Artist who primarily works at weddings, she understands the significance of her work and its impact on someone’s most special day, so she always strives to stay on top of her game. On a more personal level, as the second-oldest of six children in her family, she has always helped care for her siblings and is still proud to maintain a tight-knit bond with them to this day. It’s also worth noting that she is a travel enthusiast – whether it be Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, Colombia, California, Florida, or New York, she has visited many places in the past couple of years alone.

Coming to Patrick, with a Bachelor’s in Construction Management from Colorado State University in 2016, he is a proud professional in the industry. He kick-started his career back in 2015 as a Project Engineering Intern at Sturgeon Electric Company, where he remained for a year before moving on to Pinkard Construction in the same position. Then, in January 2017, he expanded his wings by evolving into an Electrical Estimator at The Brandt Companies for nine months prior to joining Sturgeon Electric Company again as a Project Engineer turned Project Control Specialist.

Patrick left the company to join Rosendin, where he served as a Project Scheduler from November 2020 to August 2024, until he was promoted to Senior Project Scheduler. The Denver, Colorado, resident maintains this title even today, all the while living his life to the best of his abilities by spending quality time with loved ones, traveling, and undertaking new adventures. After all, he never hesitates to honor his Chinese-Combodian roots, is a hobbyist poker player, and loves to go camping, hiking, and snowboarding with friends and family. As for his travels, he has recently visited California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Spain, and Switzerland.