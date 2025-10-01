Are Madison and Joe From Love is Blind Still Together?

As someone who has wanted to find her forever partner for a while now, 26-year-old Madison Maidenberg has gone as far as to agree to 40 first dates in a year, but none of them panned out. Therefore, she decided to try her hand at love through Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 9, unaware it would lead her directly to the seemingly appreciative, gentle, and passionate man she desired. Joseph “Joe” Ferrucci is admittedly loyal, but he also has a blend of nervous yet extroverted energy that can be either awkward or propel him to be a bit wild, making their dynamic interesting.

Madison and Joe Appeared to be a Perfect Match, Until They Didn’t

The moment UX/UI Designer Madison first came across 27-year-old Recruiter Joe Ferrucci in the pods, sparks flew as they slipped into an easy conversation to get to know one another. While he felt a bit nervous, he was able to gradually open up to his date in a way like never before, all thanks to the accepting and open energy she exuded from behind the wall, making them click. This led to them soon having discussions about family dynamics, prior relationships, and their expectations for their future life partner, which is when they realized their values aligned perfectly.

Even when Madison shared she has a blinding eye disease and could lose all her vision one day, Joe simply responded that he would do his best to be her guide if or when she needed. Thus, of course, they happily got engaged sight unseen, resulting in their reveal being the culmination of everything they had shared up until that point. It was awkward, nervous, and romantic at the same time. Initially, Joe had trouble matching Madison to the woman he had fallen for in the pods because he hadn’t expected a curvy woman, but it came together once he put a ring on her finger. However, over time, their relationship began to suffer owing to different mental and physical aspects.

Madison and Joe No Longer Appear to be Involved in a Romantic Way

While Madison and Joe’s getaway to Mexico started out great, as they were able to openly communicate with one another as well as explore their physical attraction, things soon changed. It was during the cast get-together that the former began feeling left out because her beau wasn’t giving her attention, and when she tried to talk to him about it, he actually brushed it off. He essentially stated he was going back to their room for a nap and that he didn’t want her to come along, albeit a bit incoherently, as he seemed intoxicated. Then, when she returned later on in the evening and woke him up to see if he was doing okay, her worry over him asking the same question repeatedly, as he gradually became conscious, annoyed him. Unfortunately, from what we can tell, it appears as if this pattern of strange disconnect continued between them, leading to their parting ways for good not long after.



Madison and Joe Are Embracing Their Rising Standing as Public Figures

Although Madison graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 2018, she chose to pursue her passion and kickstarted her career in a different field. She served as a Web Designer at Sweet Celebration from January 2018 to June 2018 before serving as an Associate Account Manager at Collabera for another 6 months. Then, she evolved into a Personal Assistant at Rice Residence from November 2018 to January 2021, during which she spread her wings as a Freelance UX/UI Consultant, starting in February 2020.

Since January 2021, though, the now 28-year-old Madison has proudly been serving as a UX/UI Designer at Ministry Brands. Moreover, today, embracing her growing public standing, she is dedicated to raising awareness about vision impairment by serving as the President of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that Madison has not let her diagnosis hinder her from living life to the best of her abilities, as she still enjoys going out with friends, attending music festivals, and traveling. Whether it be Cabo, Arizona, Florida, New York, or Utah, she has been everywhere in the past two years alone.

As for Joe, the Montana State University Billings graduate kickstarted his career as an Intern for the United States Senate in 2016 before landing his first full-time job in sales in July 2017. He was a Sales Development Executive at First American Title until March 2020, following which he landed the role of Sales Specialist at Stremline Energy in Texas, where he served from January 2021 to May 2021. He then evolved into a Sales Development Representative at Bazaarvoice until July 2022, subsequently making the jump to CyberCoders in August 2022 as a Recruiter.

Joe was promoted to Executive Recruiter in April 2023, only to part ways with the company towards the end of the year to relocate to Denver, Colorado, for good. There, he served as an Account Executive at the Premiere Group from December 2023 to July 2024, leaving in the summer to pursue his passion for building connections through influence. In fact, today, he is a co-host of a podcast titled ‘Table For 1,’ which highlights singles in Denver, Colorado, every Wednesday, all the while also embracing his hobby of photography while spending quality time with loved ones. He honestly has a big support system in the form of his parents, siblings, and friends, which he is extremely proud of.