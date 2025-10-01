Kalybriah and Edmond: Is the Love is Blind Pair Still Together?

As a hardworking young woman who has always been independent, Kalybriah Haskin has consistently sought unwavering support and vulnerability from a romantic partner. She is strong in every sense of the term, but there are moments when she wants to be taken care of, so she decided to take a leap of faith by joining the cast of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 9. Little did she know she would come across the personification of energy in Edmond Harvey, who didn’t hesitate to show that he is not only compassionate but also very emotionally present.

Kalybriah and Edmond Bonded Over Their Expectations

From the moment we first met 27-year-old Kalybriah, she made it clear she wants a man who will actually listen to her, understand who she is on the inside, and won’t shy away from emotions. However, she never expected somebody to burst into the pods and suddenly check all of her boxes, but that’s precisely what 28-year-old Edmond did in the way he navigated their conversation. The West Virginia native didn’t hesitate to open up about how he primarily grew up in the foster care system alongside his brothers or how he now wants to have a functional family of his own.

Edmond broke down during this conversation, while also discussing his future expectations, which Kalybriah facilitated by essentially letting him know she appreciated his candor. She provided him with the safe space he needed in that moment, which, in turn, showed her the kind of man he was and wished to be. He inadvertently made it evident he was what she was looking for. The Colorado native later struggled to understand how he could have a close relationship with his parents today, considering everything, but she was also open to hearing his perspective.

That’s when Kalybriah shared that she and her father are not on talking terms because of their own history, adding that he allegedly never heard her qualms, even when she tried to relay them. Edmond did his best to comfort her, leading to their connection deepening and them realizing they fit in perfectly within each other’s lives, future expectations, and much more. Therefore, after she expressed her feelings through the wall, he got down on one knee and proposed with tears in his eyes. Yet, it wasn’t until the reveal that he shared his reciprocal love through a love letter.

Kalybriah and Edmond Still Seem to be Deeply in Love

Kalybriah and Edmond’s reveal was everything viewers expected it to be: endearing, emotional, energetic to a tee, thanks to the authentic bond they built in the pods. However, things changed a little during their getaway as he realized she wanted not only an emotional but also a physical protector of sorts, whereas she saw his comparative side. Their biggest issue, though, was the fact that she wanted to wait until marriage before getting intimate, while he didn’t, leading to a very intense and emotional discussion.

Unfortunately, the issue persisted in a significant manner even once they returned to the real world. Still, from what we can tell, they were able to gradually come to an understanding. Thus, based on clues from their social media presence, it appears as if they tied the knot and are currently living in true marital bliss. After all, they mutually follow each other on their respective accounts, and she also seems to be wearing a ring in her recent posts.



Kalybriah and Edmond Lead Balanced Personal and Professional Lives

Kalybriah graduated from Florida A&M University in 2018. Following her graduation, she kick-started her career as a traveling social worker, based in Colorado. Her career responsibilities are significant, as she fills short-term staffing gaps in various settings, including hospitals, schools, and rehabilitation centers, to provide crucial support to those in need. The now 29-year-old is also a rising fitness influencer, sharing her passion for workouts, meal prep, and other health-related aspects with people around the globe via Instagram and YouTube.

All of this does take up a significant portion of Kalybriah’s time. Still, it appears as if she has managed to find a remarkable work-life balance by ensuring she spends quality time with her loved ones whenever possible. Kalybriah is also a travel enthusiast – she has visited Colombia, Indonesia, Jamaica, and Mexico in the past few years alone. Coming to Edmond, although his educational background is related to the world of law, he is currently following his passion by serving as a licensed realtor at Your Castle Real Estate in Denver, Colorado. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Law with a specific focus on Criminal Justice and Corrections in 2018 from Fairmont State University, followed by his Master’s degree in the same field just a year later.

Then, upon serving as a Leasing Professional turned Assistant Manager at Promark Partners for 2 years, Edmond fully embraced the industry by joining Advenir Living as an Assistant Manager in November 2020. He served there for 2 years before moving on to become the Assistant Property Manager at Greystar, and then he earned his real estate license to become a full-fledged realtor. He worked at NextHome Residential from April 2023 to June 2024 before joining Your Castle Real Estate, where he continues to serve to this day. However, he also makes sure to take out time for his beloved family, some workouts, adventures like snowboarding, his rollerblading hobby, and the tight-knit community he has found through the latter.