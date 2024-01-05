Anne Hathaway’s Flowervale Street to be Shot in London and Atlanta

Anne Hathaway-starrer ‘Flowervale Street’ is set to be filmed in London, England, and Atlanta, Georgia. The feature film reportedly revolves around a mother (Hathaway) in search of her 15 and 12-year-old children. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, it is characterized as a thriller akin to ‘A Quiet Place‘ with a unique twist involving dinosaurs. With a reported budget of $80 million, the project has garnered attention for its ambitious combination of suspense and prehistoric elements. Although specific production dates are yet to be disclosed, the movie is expected to start shooting soon after the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in IMAX.

David Robert Mitchell is directing the project based on his own screenplay. The filmmaker made his feature film directorial debut with the 2010 coming-of-age drama ‘The Myth of the American Sleepover,’ which portrays the adventures and romances of four young individuals in the Detroit suburbs as summer vacation draws to a close. Mitchell’s career soared with the 2014 release ‘It Follows,’ a supernatural thriller he wrote and directed. The film centers on a young woman haunted by a supernatural entity after an intimate encounter with her new boyfriend.

Despite its modest $1.3 million budget, ‘It Follows’ grossed $23.3 million at the box office and earned critical acclaim, including a Critics’ Week Grand Prize nomination at the Cannes Film Festival. Mitchell continued his unique storytelling with the 2018 neo-noir black comedy ‘Under the Silver Lake,’ in which a young man unravels a perilous conspiracy while investigating his neighbor’s mysterious disappearance. The filmmaker is also developing ‘They Follow,’ a sequel to ‘It Follows’ with Maika Monroe reprising her character Jay Height.

The Academy Award-winning Hathaway is gearing up for the release of Michael Showalter’s romantic comedy ‘The Idea of You,’ in which she stars alongside ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ fame Nicholas Galitzine. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. The actress also recently completed filming David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary,’ also starring Hunter Schafer. Hathaway’s recent credits include performances in ‘Eileen,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘WeCrashed,’ and ‘Locked Down.’ Furthermore, Oscar Isaac was rumored to be in talks to join the project last year but an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be provided.

In the works at Warner Bros. Discovery as part of their collaboration with Bad Robot, ‘Flowervale Street’ is a joint production involving both studios and Jackson Pictures. Mitchell produces the film along with Matt Jackson from Jackson Pictures and the duo of J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella from Bad Robot. In addition to the dinosaur movie, Warner Bros. Discovery and Bad Robot are collaborating on a ‘Superman’ film scripted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, the supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’ by Jason Bateman, and a live-action ‘Hot Wheels’ feature produced in partnership with Mattel.

London, a prominent hub for film productions, hosted the shooting of several major releases of the last year, including ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ On the other hand, Atlanta is a significant filming location of renowned productions like ‘Reptile,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ and ‘The Color Purple.‘

Read More: Nick Cassavetes to Direct ‘Bruno Penguin and the Staten Island Princess’ Next