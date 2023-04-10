Anthony Elle from HGTV: Everything We Know

Decoding the A-Zs of design, Anthony Elle, who first joined HGTV’s reality TV show ‘Project Runway All Stars’ as a competitor, has since been one of the most sought-after designers in terms of couture and wardrobe design. Elle’s appearance on the show became the turning point in his career after he won the HGTV Reality show. He has since been involved in a number of shows that premiered on HGTV and continues to display his excellence in his craft across several projects done on HGTV and beyond.

While his terrific knowledge of his work has set him apart from his contemporaries, his bright and cheerful personality has left people wondering more about the designer. Naturally, the man who has designed wardrobes for celebrities like Queen Latifah, Heidi Kulm, and many more have been the center of attention for quite a while. With the airing of the latest in a series of renovation shows by HGTV, Anthony’s appearance on ‘Rock the Block’ and ‘Luxe for Less’ has made fans more curious about him. Luckily, we’ve got all the answers.

Anthony Elle’s Age and Background

Born on April 9, 1981, Anthony Elle is 42 years old and is open about the kind of struggles and shortcomings that he’s overcome in his life. The HGTV designer was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and was also brought up there. Elle’s adoration for his craft began very early on. Even though his professional trajectory took time to take off, the maestro was already in motion to be made.

At the young age of eight, Anthony Elle began sketching and started designing gowns and clothes for his friends. Naturally, his innate talent helped him pursue a career in the fashion industry. After getting a degree from the University of Alabama with B.Sc. in Fashion Design & Retail, Anthony Elle began his career as a freelance designer for ALW in 2006.

While the HGTV designer moved to Atlanta to focus on his work and business, his family’s life is kept under wraps. Aside from his mother, Stephanie Dubose Williams passing in September 2021, Anthony Elle keeps his personal life private.

Anthony Elle’s Profession

Before Elle made his career as a successful designer, he was known as Anthony Williams. It was only after winning the sixth season of ‘Project Runway’ after participating three times that he also ended up changing his name. Elle’s solidified interest and passion in design did not just propel him to chase a much more enriched career but also make designing the center of inclusivity and creativity.

After working as a freelancer, he also worked as a creative designer at CP Fusao. After winning the show, Anthony Elle’s designs were featured on VH1 shows and even worn by a number of celebrities like Paula Patton. LaLa Anthony and Billy Porter. Elle has made appearances o HLN and the hit HBO Max Show ‘Craftopia’ with host Laura Rii Himaki. Not just this, he also stars in ‘How High 2’ as Quenton on Netflix.

The latest feathers in his cap is his collaboration with Goodwill. Organizing a fundraising fashion gala show called Project Goodwill, Elle is also using his medium for philanthropic efforts. Despite getting several roles in reality TV shows, and even working as an actor, Elle continues to show his magic through clothes and design. Elle’s most recent stint as a Costume Designer for Disney Plus’ ‘Crossover’ has left fans cheering his unending progress. Moreover, his own label offers young designers a space to love and hone their skills as designers.

Anthony Elle’s Partner

While his professional trajectory continues to amaze viewers and fans, his personal life isn’t something people can fawn over. Anthony Elle chooses to keep his personal life under wraps, so there is no news about his partner. Even so, fans await Elle’s consistent achievements as an entertainment personality and now an actor.

Read More: Where is HGTV’s Luxe for Less Filmed?