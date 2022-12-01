Where is HGTV’s Luxe for Less Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Luxe for Less’ is a home improvement show that follows the popular designer Michel Smith Boyd and his team of DIY expert Anthony, contractor Laura, and luxury designer, Kai, as they work together to bring luxury into the lives of homeowners, even with a tight budget. These professionals use their experience in the industry and come up with creative budget hacks to help homeowners realize their luxurious renovations without breaking the bank.

Serving new clients in each episode, the reality show gives us a glimpse of how Michel and his competent team help people by improving their living space and bringing a smile to their faces. The HGTV series provides us insight into the process of renovation and instill new ideas in the viewers’ minds, making it an educational and entertaining watch. Moreover, as Michel and his team move from one property to another for renovation, it is likely to make one wonder where ‘Luxe for Less’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Luxe for Less Filming Locations

‘Luxe for Less’ is filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home renovation show seemingly commenced sometime in 2020 and after several changes in titles and halts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reportedly got wrapped up in early May 2022. Situated in the Southeastern region of the country, Georgia is the eighth most populous state. Now, let’s follow Michel and learn all about the specific sites where he and his team indulge in some cheap yet effective renovations!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Luxe for Less’ are lensed in the Atlanta metropolitan area or Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. From the looks of it, the production team sets up camp in various neighborhoods across the metropolitan area while Michel and his team work on different properties. During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew were spotted taping several key scenes in the cities of Johns Creek, Atlanta, and Dunwoody.

Located across the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Metro Atlanta is home to a number of tourist attractions, including the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Atlanta Symphony Hall, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, High Museum of Art, and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, to name a few. Moreover, it has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Legacies,’ and ‘Monarch.’

