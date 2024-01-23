Antoni Porowski is a Proudly Single Dog Dad

Antoni Porowski, the ‘Queer Eye‘ star is not just a chef who is excellent at planning romantic meals and giving out wine expertise; he is, in fact, an amazing actor and model as well. Although he is the quietest member of the series, he attracts a lot of media attention because of his ways, but he remains a proud immigrant, a proud Canadian, and a proud connoisseur of all things edible. By being the star of the hit series, the television personality has opened the gates for people to have a look into his personal life as well.

Antoni Porowski’s Background and Family

Born in Montreal, Quebec, on March 4, 1984, to Polish parents, Antoni is the very first member of his family to be born and raised outside Europe. His parents emigrated to Canada with his two older sisters before he was born, and so he grew up in quite a secular household, speaking Polish, English, and French.

The Porowski family moved to Glade Springs, West Virginia, when Antoni was twelve, and he lived between there and Montreal throughout his high school years before returning to his home country to attend college and then university. After graduation, he moved to New York and taught himself how to cook by referring to his grandmother’s cooking techniques. While he has revealed that his father is a physician, no other information about his parents or his sisters are known. However, in season four, it was revealed that he does not have a good relationship with his mother.

Antoni Porowski’s Familial Struggles

On season 4 of ‘Queer Eye,’ Antoni opened up about his troubles with his parents growing up. He compared drill sergeant Wanda, who was getting a Fab Five makeover and was admittedly absent from her daughters’ lives because of her field of work, to his own mother. “I’m not saying she didn’t love me growing up, but she was somebody who never said ‘I love you’ back,” he said. “It was very hard for her to say, and when I would ask her and be like, ‘Why don’t you say I love you?’ She’d be like, ‘I don’t have to say it, I do it with my actions’.”

In another episode, when he was helping Kae, a 23-year-old who struggled with self-confidence as her mother never believed in her, Antoni stated how important he thought it was for the two to at least try to start rebuilding their relationship. He again mentioned his own mother and drew from his own experiences with her. Throughout the episode, he was encouraging them to talk to each other more and be honest with each other without being brutal.

“I don’t have a relationship with my mother,” Antoni admitted during Kae’s episode. “It’s something that’s really difficult, and when I think about it, I always think that the essence of any type of conflict between a parent and their kid is usually like a lack of communication or not understanding each other.”

Antoni Porowski Relationship

Antoni has never actually come out. He admitted that he would prefer not to put a label on himself, stating that his sexuality is “a little more fluid along the spectrum.” He has said that he could call himself gay to make it easier for people, but he doesn’t think it would be fair to all the women that he’d been in love with in the past.

As for his relationships, he dated Joey Krietemeyer for more than seven years before the two suddenly ended their relationship in October 2018. A few months after that, in December of the same year, Antoni took to Instagram to confirm that he was dating Trace Lehnhoff. However, even they split up after a year.

Now, Antoni is in a relationship with a New York City-based advertising executive by the name of Kevin Harrington. They have attended several celebrity events together, making it clear that their relationship is quite serious. They even spent holidays together and went on a few vacations before quarantining together in Austin, Texas, during the pandemic. They did get engaged in 2022, yet ended up parting ways in 2023. So now, Antoni is just a single dog dad to a pitbull-mix named Neon.

Read More: Where Is Queer Eye Filmed?