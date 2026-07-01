Anything But Ghosts: Everything We Know About Obsession 2

Helmed by Curry Barker, ‘Obsession‘ is a supernatural horror film that begins with Bear wishing for his long-time crush, Nikki, to love him more than anyone else. While he doesn’t believe in the magical properties of the One Wish Willow at that point, that slowly begins to change as he realizes that his wish has been granted, though not exactly how he envisioned it. While Nikki seems to be deeply, obsessively in love with him, what we really see is a version of her that is removed from all agency and forced to feel a certain set of emotions.

By the end of the movie, Bear’s death becomes the key to undoing the wish’s effect, but as Nikki regains control of her body, the world in front of her is already changed beyond recognition. Following the breakout success of the film, Barker announced that he has a second film in the making, titled ‘Anything But Ghosts.’ From what we know, this too is a supernaturally themed film, but that is merely the tip of this horror iceberg. While not much is known about the film’s expected release date as of writing, fans can expect it to come out sometime in late 2027 or 2028.

Anything But Ghosts Plot

Curry Barker has confirmed that his second feature film, ‘Anything But Ghosts,’ is set in the same universe as ‘Obsession,’ meaning fans can expect carryover of both plot and thematic beats. In the same vein, Curry also disclosed that the elusive One Wish Willow will return in the movie, though he didn’t clarify if it will be in the form of a supernatural cameo or as a driving force for the narrative. From what we know, the plot follows two ghost hunters who are secretly con artists and routinely target vulnerable people for money. The duo is pretty skilled at simulating horror, be it the shaking of tables, the flickering of lights, and, perhaps more importantly, the toying with people’s imaginations.

While the con-artists’ showmanship has taken them this far in life, trouble arises when they enter a house that seems to possess something truly sinister, and it’s not sure if it’s willing to let them out. That said, this film, penned by Barker and his long-time co-creator Cooper Tomlinson, is in many ways different from ‘Obsession,’ and Barker has himself made note of it. In a conversation with Bloody Disgusting, he added, “It’s so different than Obsession, because the idea itself just lends itself better to comedy.” Barker then described the project as Tomlinson and him doing their thing, which suggests that this film might draw from the style of comedy that has turned them into a YouTube sensation over the years.

Perhaps the most interesting teaser about ‘Anything But Ghosts’ that Barker has shared is about its connection to ‘Obsession.’ During a post-screening Q&A, he said, “I should not be saying this – there’s a news story in the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide.” While this seems like an obvious tie-in to Nikki’s fate on first glance, there might be something more twisted at play, as when we pit the ending of ‘Obsession’ against the casting decisions in Barker’s second film, some inexplicable mysteries begin to pop up. Regardless, the second film set in this world is likely to expand on themes of agency, social relationships, and the thin boundary between the real and the supernatural.

Anything But Ghosts Cast and Characters

With ‘Anything But Ghosts,’ director Curry Barker returns to the stage as an actor, this time playing a character named Mouse. He is joined by actor and co-writer Cooper Tomlinson, who many might recognize as Ian from ‘Obsession.’ Barker and Tomlinson are most likely stepping in as the two con artists who pretend to be ghost hunters. This is not their first time sharing the screen together, as the two of them are well known for their viral sketch comedy channel ‘that’s a bad idea.’ What makes things more complicated, though, is the fact that Barker has hinted at an ‘Obsession’ easter egg, with a certain someone being booked for triple homicide. Given that Tomlinson is playing a new character in this film, despite it being set in the same world as ‘Obsession,’ where the character of Ian is dead, fans might be in for a rule-breaking surprise.

Alongside Barker and Tomlinson, ‘Anything But Ghosts’ features a stacked cast, with actors Aaron Paul, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher starring in key roles. While we don’t know exactly what role they are playing as of writing, there’s a good chance that they might be filling the shoes of the family whose house the con artists enter. While their typical victims have been described by Barker as “old women and single dads,” the idea of a family hiding dark, potentially supernatural secrets sounds right up the film’s alley. Additionally, the film also welcomes actors Halle Galloway and Kristina Matisic in the roles of Jessica and a news reporter, respectively. While not much is known about the nature of their roles, fans can expect a movie full of equal parts laughs and scares.

Read More: Why Does Nikki Cook Sandy the Cat in Obsession, Explained