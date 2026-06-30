Obsession: Is One Wish Willow Real? Rules and Meaning Explained

Helmed by Curry Barker, ‘Obsession‘ begins with Bear, a down-on-his-luck, seemingly normal guy who has a hopeless crush on his co-worker, Nikki. Struggling to find a way he can ask her out, Bear wanders into a crystal shop to buy her the perfect gift, but soon stumbles upon something more eye-catching. At one corner of the shop lies a stack of novelty wish-based toys called One Wish Willows that were supposedly a big deal in the 80s but have now become not-so-fancy collectibles. While Bear purchases one as a quirky gift for Nikki, the events of the night bring him to a point where he makes a wish for himself, a wish that he cannot go back from. In the days that follow, something happens to Nikki that forces Bear to confront the consequences of breaking a One Wish Willow. The more he looks into this mysterious toy, the more muddled his and Nikki’s future looks. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The One Wish Willow is More Than Just a Reimagined Monkey’s Paw

While One Wish Willow is a fictional novelty toy created by writer-director Curry Barker, in the world of ‘Obsession,’ it is a very real, supernatural wish-fulfilling device whose abilities are relatively very clear-cut. What makes its use infinitely more complicated, though, are the potential repercussions of the wishes made and fulfilled, as well as the moral dilemma this raises. Barker was greatly inspired by the storytelling device known as the monkey’s paw, first introduced in W.W. Jacobs’ eponymous short story. In it, a family comes across an enchanted, mummified paw that can grant three wishes. However, those wishes are often fulfilled in a rather twisted manner and carry devastating consequences that leave the characters in a state of lament.

Over the years, the idea of the monkey’s paw has become a staple in cautionary narratives, especially when the theme centers on greed and envy. In ‘Obsession,’ however, Barker takes the idea as a starting point, exploring the fragile relationship between wishes, choices, and agency. Though the One Wish Willow is built in the image of an 80s novelty toy with a concept that is hardly believable, what ultimately happens with Nikki and Bear isn’t that uncommon in-universe. While most of the One Wish Willows are safely stored away after being rebranded as a collectible, the select few who break a willow and make their wish are often met with both welcome and strongly unwelcome consequences.

The One Wish Willow Fulfills a Single, Immutable Wish Exactly How it is Phrased

As far as the rules and limitations for using a One Wish Willow are concerned, much of the information can be found on the back of the box. To put it in the simplest terms, a user can open the box, make a single wish of their choice, and then break the willow. Following this, the exact wish is supposed to be fulfilled, without fail. Once granted, the wish cannot be modified, reworded, repeated, or taken back in any capacity, even if it was made accidentally. Additionally, the user cannot make another wish after this, even if they purchase a new One Wish Willow and restart the process. Attempting to do so renders the willow unbreakable, making the toy wholly true to its name. While a fulfilled wish may potentially be counteracted by a different wish made by someone else, we never see that happen on-screen, and thus, the loophole remains unconfirmed.

The One Wish Willow technically doesn’t lie in the description of its box, as it is clearly written that the willow has magical properties that go away after a wish is made. However, what the box fails to mention are the horrifying consequences that can potentially emerge if this ability is abused. All we are provided with is a helpline number, which connects to an elusive man who may or may not be the devil himself. At the very least, the man on the other end seems to be in touch with the supernatural mechanics of the One Wish Willow itself, which extends to the individual wishes made. It is here we learn of the single way that a wish’s effect can be erased, which is if the wish-maker dies. There are no specific conditions for their death, but as it is proven by the end of the movie, the wish’s effect stops the moment the last breath is taken.

The One Wish Willow Has Limitations, But it is Ultimately a Projection of its User

Based on what the One Wish Willow is capable of in the movie, it most likely fulfills its wishes supernaturally, and not by reshaping real-life events to get to a specific end result. For instance, when Ian asks for a billion dollars, the money doesn’t necessarily come from a real source, such as an airborne plane or an inheritance. Instead, we see the money almost magically come out of thin air and cascade down to where Ian’s standing. This distinction is important, as it confirms that the One Wish Willow is actively stripping Nikki of her agency when fulfilling Bear’s wish, and replacing it with an entirely new personality, one that suppresses the “real” Nikki.

That said, the magical toy is not without its limitations. Upon taking a closer look at the One Wish Willow box, we see that it has a set of limitations printed on one side. Users are not allowed to wish for time manipulation, resurrection, or immortality. Additionally, users are not allowed to wish for more One Wish Willow, which thwarts all the clever tricks typically called into play when characters interact with similar devices, such as a genie lamp. While this shows that the product cannot rewrite all of reality as it pleases, the possibilities remain boundless. Users can, for instance, wish a planet into existence, or they can simply ask to fix global warming. However, the nuance of wish-making lies not in the wishes themselves but in how they are phrased.

In an interview with Time, director Curry Barker confirmed that the One Wish Willow is not evil by itself, contrary to what many are led to believe. This holds true in the case of Ian, whose billion dollars don’t seem to come with any twisted subversion or drastic consequences. In Bear’s case, the problem lies in the wish itself, as it is designed in a way that strips Nikki of her sense of self and forces her to feel a very specific way about someone else, even if it comes at her own cost. While the internal sentience of the willow is up for debate, it takes the phrasing of words very seriously. When Bear wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone, that includes her as well. Despite its near-omnipotence, the One Wish Willow is ultimately just reacting to a wish and reacting to its properties in absolute terms, which is what makes it such a thematically potent device.

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