8 Movies Like Obsession on Netflix (June 2026)

Helmed by Curry Barker, ‘Obsession’ follows Baron Bailey, AKA Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, who is deeply attracted to his friend and colleague, Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette). Fearing it would ruin their friendship and due to his own insecurities, Bear finds it difficult to confess his feelings to Nikki. Things take a turn when Bear comes across a product called “One Wish Willow” at a gift shop. This seemingly symbolic wish-based gifting option allows individuals to make a wish and break the willow, to see their desires come true. When Bear makes a wish that Nikki should love him more than anyone else, he is shocked to see the wish actually come true.

What begins as a simple, harmless act turns into a nightmare when Nikki starts showing signs of obsession with Bear, watching his every move. While Bear struggles to understand the mystery of Nikki’s rapidly changing behavior, supernatural forces seem to be influencing events around him. As Nikki’s personality undergoes unpredictable changes, the fates of the two remain precariously hanging in the balance. The psychological horror film is a harrowing navigation of the extremes of love. If it hooked you with its growing sense of unease, questionable motives and unexpected turns, these movies similar to ‘Obsession’ on Netflix explore similar territory and are driven by elements such as intense romance, twisted characters, unpredictable storylines, and a sense of dread.

8. No Limit (2022)

Directed by David M. Rosenthal, Netflix’s ‘No Limit’ (‘Sous emprise’) is a French psychological drama that follows Roxana Aubrey (Camille Rowe). She is a young woman whose life changes when she meets world champion freediver Pascal Gauthier (Sofiane Zermani). Drawn to him and the sport he represents, Roxana quickly becomes Pascal’s student as well as his romantic partner. As Pascal introduces her to the demanding world of competitive freediving, Roxana throws herself into the sport with great passion, hoping to achieve the success she desires.

Traveling from one competition to another, she also seeks Pascal’s approval. However, as her obsession with both freediving and Pascal deepens, her future is threatened. While ‘Obsession’ sheds light on supernatural elements and the ways in which they lead to destructive consequences in a deeply troubling romantic relationship, ‘No Limit’ does the same through sport and the insecurities of the soul. Watch it on Netflix.

7. Fair Play (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Fair Play’ is a psychological thriller film that follows Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich), two colleagues involved in a secret romantic relationship. While their bond appears strong, both are also highly ambitious professionals working in a fiercely competitive environment. Tensions begin to emerge when Emily receives a promotion that Luke had expected to secure for himself. What initially seems like a professional issue gradually creates deeper strains in their relationship, bringing feelings of resentment, insecurity, and rivalry into the equation.

As their personal and professional lives become increasingly entangled, the couple is forced to confront the changing dynamics between them, turning the workplace into a source of escalating conflict. With Chloe Domont in the director’s chair, the movie is a nuanced exploration of a scenario of obsessive love caught between the demands of the corporate world. The horror in ‘Obsession’ stems from invisible forces beyond human comprehension, but the tension in ‘Fair Play’ is a result of human ego and social dynamics. The workplace drama is available here.

6. The Paramedic (2020)

Crafted by the vision of Carles Torras, ‘The Paramedic’ or ‘El practicante’ delves into the life of Ángel Hernández (Mario Casas), a paramedic whose life takes a turn after a serious ambulance accident leaves him paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair. Struggling to come to terms with his new reality, Ángel becomes increasingly consumed by suspicion toward his girlfriend, Vanesa François, AKA Vane (Déborah François).

Convinced that she is being unfaithful and unable to move on from the changes in his life, he develops a dangerous obsession that begins to dominate his thoughts and actions. As his fixation intensifies, Ángel embarks on a dark path driven by jealousy and revenge. Psychological dread, mysterious characters, a toxic relationship, an eerie atmosphere, and claustrophobic visuals are among the many commonalities between ‘Obsession’ and ‘The Paramedic.’ The Netflix Spanish psychological thriller film unfolds here.

5. Loving Adults (2022)

‘Loving Adults’ or ‘Kærlighed for voksne’ explores the marriage of Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter). After two decades together, their relationship reaches a breaking point when Leonora discovers that Christian has been involved in an affair with Xenia (Sus Wilkins). Christian attempts to conceal the consequences of his actions and live comfortably. However, the situation spirals into a web of escalating hostility as Leonora begins taking drastic steps to remove Xenia from the picture, pushing the marriage into increasingly dangerous territory.

Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg steers this Danish drama film that depicts the consequences of obsessive love, the cost of secrets in a relationship, and the unpredictability of human behavior under states of duress. These themes and the visual styles connect the movie to ‘Obsession’ and its haunting world. You may enjoy it on Netflix.

4. Fatal Affair (2020)

‘Fatal Affair’ is the tale of Ellie Warren (Nia Long), a woman struggling with loneliness and dissatisfaction in her marriage to Marcus Warren (Stephen Bishop). During this difficult period, she reconnects with David Hammond (Omar Epps), an old acquaintance.

What begins as a seemingly harmless reunion develops into a brief romantic encounter between Ellie and David. However, Ellie ultimately decides to recommit to her marriage and move forward with Marcus.

Following this, David’s attachment to Ellie grows into a dangerous obsession, as he begins to infiltrate her life in increasingly disturbing ways. With David convinced that they belong together, Ellie finds herself trapped in a frightening and inescapable situation. The movie’s focus on Ellie’s troubles and the uncertainty she faces throughout will remind you of Bear’s helplessness and desperation in ‘Obsession.’ Directed by Peter Sullivan, the Netflix psychological thriller can be found here.

3. Fall for Me (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Fall for Me’ is a Sherry Hormann directorial that focuses on Lilli (Svenja Jung), a young woman who becomes involved in an intense relationship with nightclub manager Tom (Theo Trebs). The passionate romance gradually grows more complicated as Lilli becomes increasingly suspicious that Tom is hiding important secrets from her. As their connection deepens, Lilli begins to realize that the relationship is not what she believed it to be.

Meanwhile, Tom is under pressure from a mysterious man who expects him to carry out a crucial task, one that depends on maintaining influence over Lilli. As hidden motives come to light and the stakes get higher, Lilli finds herself drawn into a dangerous situation. The psychological thriller film, akin to ‘Obsession,’ is about hidden desires, complex characters, the cost of secrets, and the psychological manipulation of individuals. View it on Netflix.

2. Darr (1993)

‘Darr’ or ‘Darr: A Violent Love Story’ is a psychological thriller film that centers on Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan). He is a man consumed by his romantic obsession with Kiran Awasti (Juhi Chawla) to a dangerous degree. Rahul closely monitors Kiran’s life and becomes convinced that she is meant to be with him. His feelings grow turbulent when he learns that Kiran is engaged to Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), an officer in the Indian Navy.

Unable to accept the relationship, Rahul becomes increasingly reckless in his pursuit of Kiran, allowing jealousy and desperation to dictate his actions. As his behavior grows more threatening, Kiran and Sunil find themselves forced to confront a man whose mind is as mysterious as his actions. With Yash Chopra at the helm of the creative team, the Indian Hindi-language movie is an engaging ride. There is much in common between Rahul’s character arc in the narrative and Nikki’s violent and unpredictable actions in ‘Obsession.’ The story unfolds here.

1. Secret Obsession (2019)

Helmed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Secret Obsession’ explores the life of Jennifer Williams (Brenda Song), a woman dealing with memory loss after a violent attack. Waking up in a hospital with no recollection of her identity or past, Jennifer is left dependent on others. When her husband, Russell Williams (Mike Vogel), takes her home, he helps reintroduce her to their marriage and the world she has forgotten. Although Jennifer initially finds comfort in his support, she grows uneasy as she begins trying to recover her memories.

As inconsistencies emerge and Russell oddly discourages her efforts to uncover the past, Jennifer begins to question the reality of her situation and seeks the truth at any cost. The Netflix thriller is a tense, visually haunting experience. On the lines of ‘Obsession,’ it centers on two characters locked in a battle of mistrust and secrets that could destroy both their lives. The character dynamics and the sense of dread that they exude connect the two movies on a deeper level. It is streaming on Netflix.

Read More: Best Movies About Obsessive Love on Netflix