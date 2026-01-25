14 Best Spanish Thriller Movies on Netflix (January 2026)

Spain has a rich tradition of cinema that dates back to the early years of the 20th century. The Spanish film industry has gone through the waves of silent cinema, neorealism, and the new wave in the 1960s. Navigating social and political changes, the cinematic language of the country has evolved to shed light on various themes related to crime, identity, society, and so on. In the realm of European cinema, Spain has an important role to play as Spanish is one of the most spoken languages in the world.

This allowed Spanish movies to find broader viewership in other regions of the world. Within the vast space of Spanish cinema, thrillers are one of the most popular genres. Featuring murder, suspense, action, revelations, and haunting visuals, when done right, thrillers can often be the most entertaining movies. In this list, we bring you Spanish thriller films streaming on Netflix that will keep you hooked and curious.

14. Bad Influence (2025)

Directed by Chloé Wallace, ‘Bad Influence’ or ‘Mala influencia’ deals with the life of Reese (Eléa Rochera), a wealthy girl cared for by her father, Bruce (Enrique Arce). She lives without any distractions or threats. Her life changes when a man named Eros (Alberto Olmo) enters the equation. He is hired by Bruce to take care of Reese and work as her bodyguard. However, Eros is a former convict and has a rough history. His only job now is to negate the threats of a stalker who is targeting Reese. This complex scenario gets more puzzling when Reese and Eros start to develop romantic feelings for each other. The Netflix romantic thriller is a vivid portrayal of love, secrets, and survival. You can watch the Spanish movie based on Teensspirit’s eponymous story here.

13. Under Her Control (2022)

‘Under Her Control’ or ‘La jefa’ revolves around a fashion employee named Sofía (Cumelén Sanz), who has great ambitions. Her plans take a hit when she realizes that she is pregnant, which comes as a shock to her. When she lands an internship with Beatriz (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón), a fashion designer, she gets a unique opportunity. Beatriz offers to adopt Sofia’s child to enable the mother to continue her career without any problems. As Sofia considers accepting the idea, Beatriz starts to display controlling behavior, which leads the two women down a rabbit hole of doubt. Helmed by Fran Torres, the Spanish drama film is a haunting take on motherhood, secrets, and freedom. It is streaming on Netflix.

12. The Silence of the Marsh (2019)

In ‘The Silence of the Marsh’ or ‘El silencio del pantano,’ Q (Pedro Alonso) is a former journalist turned crime novelist, who is actually a cold-blooded psychopath living in Valencia. After his latest novel, he chooses to kill Ferrán Carretero (José Ángel Egido), a corrupt former politician. Q kidnaps Carretero and kills him, documenting the captivity for his next story. Carretero’s disappearance alarms La Puri (Carmina Barrios), a powerful gypsy drug lord secretly involved with Carretero, and Isabel, an important politician.

Investigating Carretero’s belongings, Q uncovers a dark web of money laundering involving La Puri, Isabel, and corrupted cops. What follows is a game of hide-and-seek among the parties involved in the gruesome activities. The Spanish mystery thriller is a tense and engrossing tale where heinous motivations inspire actions. The Netflix movie, directed by Marc Vigil and based on Juanjo Braulio’s eponymous novel, is available here.

11. My Loneliness Has Wings/Caged Wings (2023)

Directed by Mario Casas, ‘My Loneliness Has Wings’ or ‘Mi soledad tiene alas’ follows Dan (Óscar Casas), who shares a deep bond with his friends Vio (Candela González) and Reno (Farid Bechara). His father’s release from prison brings back his past trauma, while he also leads a carefree life of parties and minor crimes on the outskirts of Barcelona. The equation with his father and the aftermath of a botched robbery attempt compels him to run away to Madrid with his friends. Despite the cruelty of his circumstances, his hidden talent as a graffiti artist could be his only path to redemption. The Spanish drama film is a harrowing depiction of crime, meaning, purpose, and friendships. You may view it on Netflix.

10. Sky High (2020)

‘Sky High’ or ‘Hasta el cielo,’ a Spanish crime thriller film directed by Daniel Calparsoro, tells the story of Ángel (Miguel Herrán), a poor mechanic in Madrid, who specializes in jewelry heists with his friends. He meets a woman named Estrella (Carolina Yuste) and falls in love with her. But financial circumstances force him to marry Sole (Asia Ortega), a rich girl. his friend Poli’s girlfriend, and Sole, a former classmate and the daughter of wealthy businessman Rogelio. Ánge starts working for Rogelio and is pursued by the veteran cop Duque, who makes it his mission to track down the thieves. Torn between Estrella, Sole, crime, and wealth, Ángel has to make difficult decisions to survive. The riveting movie, along with its complex character arcs, can be watched here.

9. Infiesto (2023)

Directed by Patxi Amezcua, ‘Infiesto’ is the tale of Inspector Samuel Garcia (Isak Férriz) and Deputy Inspector Marta Castro (Iria del Río), who are challenged due to the difficult conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic. A young woman, Saioa (Andrea Barrado), appears again in a small mining town in the Asturian mountains after previously being presumed dead. This mysterious case is handed over to Samuel and Marta, who now find themselves facing a rather complicated set of mysteries related to the town and the woman. As terrifying patterns come to light and the possibility of kidnapping arises, the truth lurks in the shadows. The Netflix mystery thriller film delves into a deeply unpredictable story while also featuring commentary on the social evil. The Spanish movie can be found on Netflix.

8. Code Name Emperor (2022)

‘Code Name Emperor’ or ‘Código Emperador’ focuses on the trials and tribulations of Juan (Luis Tosar), a Spanish intelligence agency operative. While he is officially an agent, he also works for a corrupt unit discreetly. He is ordered by his superiors to target Congressman Ángel González (Denis Gómez), who is a seemingly honest politician. Juan’s job is to set a honey trap for Ángel and catch him in a compromising act. This makes it difficult for him to decide whether there are certain lines of morality he will cross to uphold his superiors’ orders. As Juan struggles to decide, the situation becomes more chaotic. Directed by Jorge Coira, the Spanish political thriller is a wild ride of guilt, crime, spycraft, and morality. The story unfolds here.

7. The Courier (2024)

‘The Courier’ or ‘El correo’ is a Spanish movie that navigates the life of Iván (Arón Piper), a young valet from Vallecas in Spain. He lives in a unique time where the country transitions from its traditional currency to the Euro system. This change provides an opportunity for an international cartel to launder money. Iván works hard to gain a name for himself as a member of the cartel and strives to rise to the top using certain real estate factors. However, he may soon realize that the same money giving you power can also take it away. Helmed by Daniel Calparsoro, the thriller is an engaging and visually puzzling tale of hustling, survival, and corruption. It is streaming on Netflix.

6. Your Son (2018)

‘Your Son’ or ‘Tu hijo’ captures the experiences of Jaime Jiménez (José Coronado), a surgeon whose son, Marcos (Pol Monen), is roughed up by unknown people. Directed by Miguel Ángel Vivas, the Spanish thriller drama film depicts the struggles of Jaime as he takes the matter into his own hands and tries to find those who hurt his son. As he pursues his revenge saga, he enters a dark, secretive world where people are not what they seem. With his son battling for his life at the hospital, the father must go to great lengths to ensure that he gets justice. However, the weight of his own emotions threatens to upend his plan. The sombre tale can be watched here.

5. A Widow’s Game (2025)

Directed by Carlos Sedes, Netflix’s ‘A Widow’s Game’ or ‘La viuda negra’ revolves around the murder of a man named Antonio Navarro Cerdán. Police officer Eva (Carmen Machi) is assigned to the case. She starts to suspect that Maje (Ivana Baquero), the murder victim’s wife, could possibly be involved in the crime. As Eva questions Maje, the widow’s life becomes an intriguing point of the story. What follows is a discovery of Maje’s secrets and also the fact that she has other lovers. With the case getting more complicated and Maje exhibiting suspicious behavior, the truth seems far more complicated than imagined. The Spanish crime drama film is a stunning tale of a puzzling woman who becomes an enigmatic entity in a seemingly simple crime. You can stream it on Netflix.

4. The Invisible Guardian (2017)

‘The Invisible Guardian’ or ‘El guardián invisible’ is a Spanish thriller film that chronicles the ups and downs in the life of Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura), a former FBI agent. Returning to her Spanish hometown reluctantly, she investigates a girl’s murder. The case takes an unexpected turn when more naked bodies of teenage girls are found in the area, which points towards the existence of a possible serial killer. As Amaia struggles to deal with her traumatic past in the town, she must also come to terms with the supposed supernatural myths and secrets that are part of the place’s reality.

To get to the truth, Amaia has to overcome stellar odds and catch the killer before it is too late. The Fernando González Molina directorial, based on the novel of the same name by Dolores Redondo, is a deep dive into the past, present, trauma, liberation, and justice in a bleak and mysterious world. The story unravels here.

3. The Occupant (2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Occupant’ or ‘Hogar’ focuses on the struggles of Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), a man who loses his apartment due to unemployment. In this process, his wife and daughter abandon him. Making him more desperate. Struggling to find work, he starts attending group meetings to handle his grief. His life takes a drastic turn when he begins stalking the new residents of his apartment. He feels that the new residents of the house don’t deserve the happiness that they are getting. To harm them and achieve a sense of purpose in his own life, Javier starts to exhibit dangerous behaviour, which could ultimately change the very meaning of his life. The Spanish thriller drama film, directed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, is an engrossing and often unsettling story of psychological obsession in a world of uncertainty and selfishness. The movie is available on Netflix.

2. She Walks in Darkness (2025)

‘She Walks in Darkness’ or ‘Un fantasma en la batalla’ centers on Amaia Mateos Ginés (Susana Abaitua), a young undercover officer of the Spanish Civil Guard. Her perilous assignment is to penetrate ETA, a terrorist-separatist organization responsible for widespread violence in Spain and France during the 1980s and 1990s. As public attacks escalate, the Civil Guard intervenes to safeguard citizens and dismantle the group. Amaia is tasked with uncovering critical secrets to help law enforcement finally end the violence. However, after successfully infiltrating the organization through deception, Amaia soon grasps the profound danger she has placed herself in. The Netflix political thriller film, directed by Agustín Díaz Yanes, serves as a powerful examination of political extremism and its destructive consequences. The Spanish movie may be viewed here.

1. Eye for an Eye (2019)

‘Eye for an Eye’ or ‘Quien a hierro mata’ revolves around the life of Mario (Luis Tosar), who works as a nurse at a reputed hospital. He seems to have a dark past, which catches up with him when he finds out that again, drug lord Antonio Padín (Xan Cejudo) has been released from prison for health reasons and is being shifted to his hospital for care. Mario, while pretending to care for Antonio, secretly hopes to take revenge against the drug lord. What follows is a chaotic game of deception where Mario goes to extreme lengths to finish his mission, while Antonio and his men remain essentially clueless. Directed by Paco Plaza, the Spanish thriller is a brutal portrayal of justice, purpose, consequences, and obsession, accompanied by stunning visuals. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Read More: Best Spanish Movies on Netflix