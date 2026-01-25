15 Best Vietnamese Movies on Netflix (January 2026)

Vietnam is a country with a unique culture and a rich history. Vietnamese cinema has a history dating back to the 1920s. Tran Anh Hung and other filmmakers have been instrumental in capturing the essence of the country’s social realities. In recent years, Vietnamese films have experimented with different subjects, adding to the dynamism of the industry. One of the most notable features of the nation’s cinema is the influence of the Vietnam War. Many films from the country deal with either the causes, course, or consequences of the long war. The post-war period has been characterized by market factors, which have also led to certain changes in the industry.

At present, Vietnam has the potential to produce meaningful and socially relevant films, even as cinema is undergoing a transformation in the technological era. These Vietnamese films, streaming on Netflix, will give you an opportunity to learn more about the country, its culture, social issues, and cinematic diversity.

15. Face Off 2: The Studio (2016)

‘Face Off 2: The Studio’ or ‘Lat Mat 2: Phim Truong’ revolves around siblings Trung (Ly Hai) and Thanh (Hua Minh Dat), who are both stuntmen. They have a deep passion for cinema and work on making a film. However, financial issues are a burden, which leads them to a gangster. The gangster offers them money for the film fund if they can help to smuggle illegal goods. They agree to do the risky job to save their film, but soon realize that the gangster has been using them to set up a trap. When they find their lives under threat, the brothers must do everything in their power to overcome the ordeal. Directed by Ly Hai, the Vietnamese action film is an engaging ride of redemption. It can be watched here.

14. Face Off (2015)

Directed by Ly Hai, ‘Face Off’ or ‘Lat Mat’ is a Vietnamese action-comedy film that centers on Khai (Ly Hai), who works as a diamond miner. He is accused of murdering his friend Thang (Tiet Cuong). This is suspected to have happened when both of them found diamonds in the woods and attempted to flee. With the odds stacked against him, Khai must go on a daring journey to escape from Saigon and start a new life. As he makes an audacious decision to hire a taxi driver to help him escape, Khai is tested like never before. The film features hilarious, engaging, and shocking moments that will entertain you. You can stream it on Netflix.

13. Chiem Doat/Black Rose (2023)

‘Chiem Doat’ is the story of Hà (Phuong Anh Dao), a housewife who hires Thao My (Miu Le), a young girl, to take care of her son. What Hà doesn’t expect is for her husband to be sexually attracted to Thao. The happy marriage between Hà and her husband drastically changes when she begins to suspect that her husband might be cheating on her. With Thao harbouring her own interests, the equation gets more complicated. Thao hopes to secure her freedom, whereas Hà decides to cross the line and plan something dangerous. Helmed by Thang Vu, the Vietnamese thriller-drama film is a complex love triangle involving deception. The story unfolds here.

12. Face Off 5: 48H (2021)

‘Face Off 5: 48H’ or ‘Lat Mat 5: 48H,’ a Ly Hai directorial, chronicles the adventures of a man named Hien (Vo Thanh Tam), who hides with his wife and kid at a friend’s home in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. He is pursued by a gangster who had earlier deceived him by making him execute an illegal delivery. With their lives in danger, Hien and his family are forced to fight their way out in the action film. The Vietnamese movie is an adrenaline-fueled story with chases, fights, and fast-paced visuals. It is available on Netflix.

11. The 4 Rascals (2025)

Directed by Tran Thanh, ‘The 4 Rascals’ or ‘Bo Tu Bao Thu’ tells the story of Quoc Anh (Tran Quoc Anh) and his volatile relationship with his lover Quynh Anh (Tran Tieu Vy). Quynh Anh grows jealous when a complex emotional equation develops between Quoc Anh and her client, a beautiful woman named Karen (Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen). This jealousy leads to unforeseen situations in the lives of the couple and those around them. The love triangle threatens to destroy relationships unless difficult decisions are made. The Vietnamese romantic comedy film is a quirky and unique take on modern relationships, which can be watched here.

10. The Guardian (2021)

‘The Guardian’ or ‘Thiên than ho menh’ focuses on the riveting tale of Huyen (Amee), who is a backup singer for a popular singer named Lam Phuong (Salim). Huyen is ambitious and wants to become a more popular singer. Lam Phuong gifts Huyen a mysterious doll on a special occasion, which has the power to grant wishes. Things take a dramatic turn when Lam Phuong dies unexpectedly. This death takes the backup singer’s career to new heights, but terrifying secrets and truths surrounding the death lurk in the shadows. As Huyen grows obsessed with the doll, she is tested like never before. Directed by Victor Vu, the Vietnamese horror-drama film is a fascinating story of desire and control. You may view it on Netflix.

9. Face Off 3: Imperfect Trio (2018)

Directed by Ly Hai, ‘Face Off 3: Imperfect Trio’ or ‘Lat Mat 3: Ba Chang Khuyet’ talks about the trials and tribulations of Duc (Huy Khanh), Loc (Kieu Minh Tuan), and Tam (Song Luan), who are three individuals with disabilities. They live a difficult yet ambitious life, hoping to achieve meaning despite the physical challenges. The three friends, who have been helping each other since their abandonment in childhood, are able to overcome hurdles and become popular television personalities. The story takes an interesting turn when they decide to track down one of the mothers who abandoned them in the past. However, finding the true meaning of family is a journey that comes with its own unexpected twists. The Vietnamese action-comedy film is a heartwarming tale of loyalty, friendship, and family. It can be watched here.

8. Furies (2022)

‘Furies’ centers on Bi (Dong Anh Quynh), a teenager from a rural town who is compelled to flee to Saigon after killing her rapist. In the city, Bi, who is skilled in martial arts, teams up with two other young women, Hong (Rima Thanh Vy) and Thanh Soi (Toc Tien). Together, they embark on a mission to target abusive men and gangsters while also protecting the vulnerable. However, their quest for justice soon brings unexpected challenges that have the potential to fundamentally reshape their lives. Helmed by Veronica Ngo, the Vietnamese action film is a thrilling ride of justice, revenge, and urban warfare. It can be found on Netflix.

7. Loved Child/My Father is a Playboy (2022)

Directed by Huynh Dong, ‘Loved Child’ or ‘Dan Choi Khong So Con Roi’ narrates the tale of a playboy named Quan (Tien Luat), who is shocked when a woman leaves her daughter with him, claiming that he is the father. Finding himself responsible for the child, Quan changes into a family man and raises her. The father and daughter share a deep bond, which is challenged when the child’s mother returns after eight years, claiming custody. Quan, who is now deeply connected to his daughter, struggles financially and is forced to fight against the mother, who now lives a rich life. The Vietnamese drama movie is a sentimental and deeply moving experience that depicts the value of family. You can enjoy it here.

6. Song of the South (2023)

Based on Doan Gioi’s eponymous novel, ‘Song of the South’ or ‘Dat Rung Phuong Nam’ chronicles the adventures of a young boy named An (Huynh Hao Khang) during the French occupation of Vietnam. His life is characterized by tragedy as his mother passes away during a riot. He is left all alone at a young age. To find a sense of purpose in his life again, he sets out on a long and difficult journey to find his father, who is now estranged. However, as the country faces a civil crisis and war rages on, An’s journey becomes symbolic of the Vietnamese people’s love for their land, just like An loves his dad. Directed by Nguyen Quang Dung, the Vietnamese drama film is a haunting tale of uncertainty and purpose, accompanied by brutal depictions of war. It is available on Netflix.

5. Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny (2023)

‘Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny’ or ‘Lat Mat 6: Tam Ve Dinh Menh’ is a Vietnamese action film that tells the story of six friends who suddenly gain a significant amount of luck as they win a lottery. The catch is that the friends need all six combinations to gain the winnings. Things take a turn for the worse when An (Thanh Thuc), one of the friends in the group, dies in an accident. As the group of friends mourns the death, they also realise that the money is beyond them now. To reclaim their reward and possibly find a missing lottery ticket, they are forced to decide whether to dig his grave or not. The Ly Hai directorial is a saga of desperation, the nature of money, and the cost of desire. You can watch it here.

4. The Last Wife (2023)

‘The Last Wife’ or ‘Nguoi Vo Cuoi Cung’ revolves around the ups and downs in the life of Linh (Kaity Nguyen), who is married off to an influential political figure during the time of the Nguyen Dynasty in Vietnam. She is expected to stick to the rules of the house and not be independent. In the absence of love, Linh finds it difficult to carry on with her life. However, when she meets her childhood lover again, she instantly connects with him. The two former lovers begin an affair in secret and defy the rules of society. When people around them start suspecting them, they are forced to make difficult decisions. As Linh’s secret life threatens her life, she must choose between duty and love. The Victor Vu directorial is a stunning commentary on liberation, feminism, and morality. The Vietnamese romantic-drama film is available on Netflix.

3. Mai (2024)

‘Mai’ explores the complex life of a masseuse named Mai (Phuong Anh Dao), who is undergoing a crisis of lovelessness. She is seen as a source of disturbance and immorality in the neighborhood, which makes her life more difficult. When she develops romantic feelings for her younger neighbor, named Trung Duong (Tuan Tran), her life alters dramatically. In the Vietnamese romantic drama film, directed by Tran Thanh, Mai and Trung’s love is threatened by social forces and the stigma of the people around them. All Mai wants is to find love before she is too old to want anything in life. The story is socially relevant and challenges traditional notions of romance and attraction. You may view it here.

2. Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Helmed by Victor Vu, ‘Dreamy Eyes’ or ‘Mat Biec’ is the tale of Ngan (Tran Nghia) and Ha Lan (Trúc Anh), who have been close friends since childhood. They grow up together and develop a closer bond in their teenage years. Distance grows between them as Ha Lan moves to the city for higher studies. Despite his love for Ha Lan, Ngan is not able to express his desires. He follows her to the city and faces unexpected circumstances, after which he returns home to his village. As he continues to harbor love for Ha Lan, she faces her own issues that make it difficult for her to grasp her feelings. Only destiny can truly determine if Ngan and Ha Lan are meant to be together or not. The Vietnamese romantic drama movie is a heartwarming navigation of loyalty, unrequited love, longing, and the play of fate. It can be discovered on Netflix.

1. Tri Am the Movie: The Timekeeper (2023)

‘Tri Am the Movie: The Timekeeper’ or ‘Tri Am the Movie: Nguoi Giu Thoi Gian’ is a Vietnamese documentary film that follows My Tam, a Vietnamese pop star. In the narrative, we can see her preparing for her iconic Tri am concert. The core of the film is the struggle that the artist goes through to execute a successful show. From medical issues, logistical problems, and other personal challenges, My Tam must brave it all to please her fans. The documentary is also a commentary on fandom and the kind of efforts that are needed from the crew behind the scenes of concerts to stage an event. The fast-paced and thrilling style of the narrative adds to the intensity of My Tam’s journey as she comes to terms with the gravity of her talent. You can watch it here.

