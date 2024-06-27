Apple TV+ Orders The Lazarus Files Adaptation ‘Bite’

A chronicle of the infamous murder of Sherri Rasmussen is heading to Apple TV+. The streaming platform has ordered a television adaptation of Matthew McGough’s ‘The Lazarus Files.’ The project’s filming is set to start in Los Angeles, California, in the fall. Michelle Dean serves as the showrunner of the series, which has been in development at Anonymous Content.

McGough’s book is a deeply reported account of a Los Angeles cold case murder that remained unsolved for decades until DNA evidence identified a shocking suspect: an LAPD detective. On February 24, 1986, 29-year-old newly-wed Sherri Rasmussen was murdered in the home she shared with her husband, John. The violent crime scene suggested a burglary gone wrong, but Sherri had previously confided to her parents about threats from John’s ex-girlfriend, a Los Angeles police officer. Despite these warnings, the LAPD initially focused solely on burglary suspects, leaving the case cold.

It wasn’t until years later, with advances in DNA technology, that a swab from a bite mark on Sherri’s arm identified her killer as a woman. The DNA match led to the arrest and conviction of veteran LAPD Detective Stephanie Lazarus, John’s former girlfriend. The source text reconstructs the lives of Sherri, John, and Stephanie, delving into the love triangle that culminated in Sherri’s murder and the subsequent investigation. The book raises critical questions about potential protection within the LAPD, the knowledge and actions of the police department, and whether other unsolved cold cases may involve police connections.

Dean previously co-created Hulu’s ‘The Act,’ a series about Dee Dee Blanchard’s overprotective relationship with her daughter Gypsy, who seeks independence, uncovering a web of secrets that culminates in murder. The screenwriter’s upcoming projects include ‘The Way Down,’ which explores the life of Gwen Shamblin, the founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church who faced accusations of abuse and exploitation, examining her mysterious death and lasting legacy.

Even though the cast of the show is yet to be confirmed, it is rumored that Alicia Vikander is being considered for the role of Stephanie Lazarus. She portrayed Katherine Parr in

Karim Aïnouz’s ‘Firebrand’ and headlined Olivier Assayas’ HBO series ‘Irma Vep’ as Mira Harberg. Her other recent credits include April in ‘Beckett,’ Essel/The Lady in ‘The Green Knight,’ and Kathy in ‘Blue Bayou.’

Apple TV+ shows such as ‘Sugar‘ and ‘Palm Royale‘ were also recently filmed in Los Angeles.

Read More: Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ Series Wycaro Has Begun Filming in Albuquerque