Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ Series Wycaro Scheduled to Start Production Early Next year

Vince Gilligan’s upcoming Apple TV+ Series ‘Wycaro’ is all set to commence filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in early 2024. The drama series takes place in the real world but with a twist, bending reality and delving into the human condition in unconventional ways. The show is said to feature a thought-provoking tale with a blend of drama and humor.

Gilligan, who serves as the showrunner, is the mind behind iconic shows like ‘Breaking Bad’ and its prequel ‘Better Call Saul.’ The four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner also co-created the CBS crime drama ‘Battle Creek’ and wrote multiple episodes of the shows ‘The X-Files,’ ‘The Lone Gunmen,’ and ‘Robbery Homicide Division.’ He also wrote and directed the 2019 film ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,’ which serves as a sequel and epilogue to ‘Breaking Bad.’

Rhea Seehorn is set to star in the series in an undisclosed role, marking her second collaboration with Gilligan after ‘Better Call Saul,’ in which she plays lawyer Kim Wexler. Seehorn earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the show. The actress is also recognized for her roles in HBO’s satirical comedy series ‘Veep,’ TNT’s comedy-drama ‘Franklin & Bash,’ and NBC’s sitcom ‘Whitney.’ Her film credits include ‘Linoleum,’ ‘Things Heard & Seen,’ ‘Wyrm,’ and ‘Inside Man: Most Wanted.’

Gilligan talked about his association with Seehorn in a statement, “After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes, and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.” Apple TV+ ordered two seasons of the show in September 2022. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and High Bridge Productions with Jenn Carroll serving as the producer. Gilligan executive produces the show, along with Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer.

In an interview with Variety, Gilligan explained that ‘Wycaro’ is going to be different from the crime dramas he previously created. “I wouldn’t call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it, at its core. And there’s no crime, and no methamphetamine. It’s going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it – whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between,” he said.

Further elaborating on the plot, Gilligan added, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world – the world we live in – but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Gilligan also revealed that the script of the series was about to be finished when the WGA strike started. Now that the strike is over and the writers’ rooms are reopening, he is restarting the work on the script. The shoot is scheduled to begin early next year but most likely only if the SAG-AFTRA strike gets concluded by then. Albuquerque, where the filming is set to take place, also served as the production location of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul.’

