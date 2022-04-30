Are 365 Days’ Massimo and Laura Dating in Real Life?

‘365 Days’ is a series of erotic thriller films. The eponymous first film came out in 2020. It was followed by ‘365 Days: This Day,’ released in 2022. The third movie was filmed concurrently with the second film and can potentially premiere later in 2022 or early 2023. The films are loosely based on the namesake trilogy of books by Polish author Blanka Lipińska. In the first film, Sicilian mob boss Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) becomes obsessed with a Polish woman named Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka). He abducts her and tells her that he will make her fall in love with him in 365 days. In the sequel, Massimo and Laura get married, but their enemies succeed in sowing discord between them.

The first film was almost universally panned. Some of the many, many issues that the critics had with it were the depiction of mafia life in a positive light, sexual violence, and a terrible portrayal of the BDSM subculture. The sequel tempered down those controversial elements, but the critical response to it wasn’t any better. Despite this, the film series is extremely popular. The main two actors, Morrone and Sieklucka, have sizzling chemistry. This has made many fans wonder whether they are dating in real life. This is what we know about it.

Are Massimo and Laura Dating in Real Life?

Morrone was previously married to the Lebanese stylist Rouba Saadeh. They first met in 2011 during his trip to Lebanon. He reportedly dedicated a poem to her. It worked, and they subsequently dated for three years before getting married in 2014 in civil ceremonies in Italy and Lebanon. They reportedly have two children together: Marcus and Brandon.

Morrone and Saadeh eventually divorced in September 2018. According to Morrone, he underwent a state of severe depression after this. “A year and a half ago I was about to leave everything, I didn’t want to act anymore,” he wrote on social media. “I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife.”

He added, “I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket. But life is strange, when you’re down destiny puts the right train in front of you and if you’re strong you can take it. Always believe in yourself… always.”

Since then, Morrone has kept his personal life largely private. In June 2021, he shared a photo with co-star Simone Susinna on Instagram with the caption, “I’m a liar.” This prompted many fans to wonder whether he was coming out. He later clarified the matter on his Instagram Story, stating that they are good friends — almost like brothers.

As for Sieklucka, in April 2020, she shared a photo with her romantic partner, theatre director Łukasz Witt-Michałowski. In the caption, she wrote in Polish, “One. Private. And there will be no more. Peace and love.”

Like Morrone, Sieklucka seems to be a private person. By all indications, they don’t seem to be dating each other. But evidently, they are great friends. In 2022, Sieklucka appeared in the music video for Morrone’s single, “Another Day.”

