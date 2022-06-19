Are 90 Day Fiance’s Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Married?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ provides an interesting study of cross-border couples as it focuses on the lives of US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. The United States offers a K-1 visa which allows the foreign partners to come over. However, they are compelled to marry within 90 days or risk getting deported. A period of just three months is extremely short for couples who have to deal with differences in cultures, habits, and lifestyles. Still, it is interesting to watch how each pair decides to tackle their unique problems in the name of love.

Season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance’ introduced Bilal Hazziez and his Trinidadian fiancee Shaeeda Sween. Interestingly, the couple met after Shaeeda’s contacts helped her get in touch with Bilal over social media. However, since then, their journey has been fraught with obstacles, making fans question if they are married. Let’s find out, shall we?

Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Married?

Interestingly, Bilal had spent just a week with Shaeeda in Trinidad and Tobago before she got her K-1 visa to come over to the United States. Being with Shaeeda for such a short time made Bilal wonder if she had good intentions regarding their future. Thus, to test her, and as a joke, Bilal received his fiancee at the airport and drove her to his seemingly less impressive childhood home. Unfortunately, the childhood home looked like it needed repair, and Shaeeda seemed pretty disappointed at having to spend a night there. Unfortunately, this behavior made Bilal unhappy, and he even got into a minor altercation over the matter. Still, the couple managed to smooth things out the next second, and Shaeeda was quite overjoyed to see the mansion Bilal actually lived in.

In the days that followed, Shaeeda got quite close to Bilal’s family and even struck up an excellent relationship with his kids from his previous marriage. Surprisingly, Bilal’s son and daughter also took to Shaeeda naturally, although they did not like it when she asked them to call her Umi or mother. Moreover, Shaeeda also expressed a deep desire to become a mother and kept mentioning it to Bilal, who did not seem interested. Unfortunately, this lack of interest from her fiance made Shaeeda heartbroken, and she even contemplated returning to her home country. Yet, she forced herself to carry on and hoped the situation would improve in the future.

On the other hand, Bilal was not very appreciative of Shaeeda’s playful nature and seemed to get irritated when his fiancee did not do as he pleased. However, Shaeeda soon learned to live with Bilal’s personality, and it was beautiful to witness the two building up their mutual understanding. However, once the talk of marriage came along, Bilal mentioned that he had his lawyer draw up a prenup which made his fiancee feel disheartened. The Trinidad and Tobago native said she was not in favor of prenups and wanted their love to be free of such things. Yet, from the looks of it, the two got over the minor obstacle, as reports mention that Bilal and Shaeeda are now married. The pair tied the knot in Lees Summit, Missouri, on December 18, 2021, and have since settled in Kansas City.

