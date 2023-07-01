Are Amanda and Razvan From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Like most ’90 Day’ spinoffs, ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ revolves around US citizens who have fallen in love with foreign nationals. However, as the name suggests, the show documents the months leading up to the 90 days when the foreign partner can finally come to the United States on a K-1 visa. Likewise, season 6 of the show introduces us to Eunice, Louisiana, resident Amanda Wilhelm, who fell in love with Romanian national Razvan Ciocoi after meeting him through social media. Although the couple appeared to be very much in love, Amanda mentioned how she lost her previous husband to cancer and adjusting to life with a different man was difficult. Still, with fans now eager to know the truth, let’s find out if Amanda and Razvan are still together, shall we?

Amanda and Razvan’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Journey

A resident of Eunice, Louisiana, Amanda was in a loving marriage before coming onto the show. She and her husband, Jason, shared a wonderful life together and were even proud parents to two lively young boys. However, fate did not allow this happiness to last for long, as Amanda soon lost Jason to cancer. This devastating turn of events left Amanda completely lost, and she did not know how to cope for quite some time. However, once the US native realized how her children were going through the same challenges, she pulled herself together and tried to become a worthy single mother. Naturally, losing Jason also made Amanda stay away from romance, and the Eunice, Louisiana, resident wasn’t sure if she could fall in love again. Yet, the equation seemed to change once Razvan came into her life.

While Amanda and Razvan met on social media, it did not take long for them to develop a connection and get comfortable with each other. Moreover, Amanda stated that apart from respecting her feelings for Jason, Razvan knew how to support her and light up her day, which made the US native fall further in love. On top of that, Razvan also appeared to build an intimate bond with Amanda’s children, which was an essential step in their relationship. Eventually, after sustaining a long-distance relationship through phone and video calls, Amanda finally decided to fly to Romania, and cameras even documented the couple’s first meeting. However, despite having instant physical chemistry, Amanda struggled to get used to being with someone apart from Jason. Nevertheless, she ultimately warmed up to the Romanian national, and it seemed like the two were in it for the long run.

Unfortunately, not everything was perfect in their relationship, as Razvan soon realized how possessive Amanda could be. In fact, she appeared highly disappointed when Razvan informed her that as an actor, he was occasionally expected to film intimate scenes with other actresses. On the other hand, Amanda hated how Razvan would freeze her out of conversations with his friends and was especially irritated when her boyfriend chose to talk in Romanian even when she was present on the scene. On top of it, the two also had a slight altercation about mutual trust but eventually came to a compromise and agreed to meet each other halfway.

Are Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi Still Together?

At the time of filming, Amanda and Razvan had been together for just four months, and the couple even wondered if their relationship needed to slow down. However, from the looks of it, Amanda seemed to be quite comfortable with the Romanian national, and she was relieved that even her children grew to like Razvan. Meanwhile, Razvan’s behavior made it apparent that he was utterly smitten with the US native and would do anything to make their relationship work.

Likewise, witnessing Amanda and Razvan on the show made it clear that they needed to work on trusting each other, and viewers were delighted when the two decided to solve their issues instead of arguing over them. Moreover, even though the two aren’t featured on each other’s social media accounts at the time of writing, they do follow each other on Instagram. Hence, that, along with their dedication to their relationship, makes us believe that Amanda and Razvan are still together.

