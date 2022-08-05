Are Angela and Tyler From Big Brother Still Together?

Based on the eponymous Dutch series, ‘Big Brother’ is a reality show that brings the participants into a specially constructed house. Isolated from the world, the competitors are monitored throughout their stay through cameras and microphones. The residents have to also take part in the challenges they are provided with in order to get as many advantages as possible. One by one, the contestants are evicted according to the public voting until the season finale.

Each season, the participants end up forming some sort of connection with other housemates. Many competitors have also found romantic partners during their time in the ‘Big Brother’ house. One such couple is Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen, who were a part of season 20 of the reality series. After their exit from the show in 2018, their admirers wished to see their relationship succeed. Their recent professional moves have brought them back into the limelight, and the public is curious about their current status. Are the two still together, or have they separated? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen’s Big Brother Journey

Tyler Crispen, a Lifeguard from Hilton Head, South Carolina, entered ‘Big Brother’ season 20 at the age of 23. He was joined by several other housemates, including 26-year-old Fitness model Angela Rummans from Playa Vista, California. Unlike what many might expect, Angela and Tyler did not dive head first into a romantic relationship. For a significant part of the show, the two acted as good friends but were not overly affectionate. That does not mean there was no attraction, but the two tried to keep it as much under the wraps as possible. However, as the season neared its end, it wasn’t hard to guess that the two were definitely more than just friends.

In fact, the final confirmation regarding the duo’s relationship came during the season finale when Tyler made his statements to the jury. He stated that his relationship with Angela had become more than platonic. The duo was hopeful that they would be able to maintain their bond once out of t constant surveillance. Both Angela and Tyler performed pretty well on the show, with Angela securing fourth place while Tyler became the runner-up. However, the biggest question still remains the same. Did their show romance translate to real life, or have they gone on their separate ways? Well, let’s find out together.

Are Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen Still Together?

Yes, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen are still together as of writing. Shortly after their time on the show, Tyler moved into Angela’s house in Los Angeles, California, in October 2018, after a week-long trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. A little over a year later, Angela and Tyler bought a house on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. They moved into their new home in November 2019 and detailed their experience through their first ever YouTube Vlog.

On January 10, 2021, Tyler proposed to Angela, and the couple has been engaged ever since. The whole event and the preparations Tyler made prior to popping the question were shared with their followers through a video on their YouTube channel. The two could not be happier with the new step in their relationship and are looking forward to their future. Tyler was also a part of the ‘Big Brother’ season 22, AKA ‘Big Brother: All-Stars.’ Though the reality star did pretty well on the season, he did mention that the experience was quite different due to Angela’s absence and that Angela was not with him.

Angela herself has also been doing quite well in her life. In June 2019, she released her first book ‘Unbothered’ which details the first 27 years of her life. Her cookbook series, ‘Angela’s Plant-Based Kitchen,’ was first released in August 2020. As of writing, the book series has two volumes. Recently, Angela appeared in ‘The Challenge: USA‘ season 1. While many wondered about the fate of her relationship since her fiance was not on the show, Tyler has been more than supportive of Angela’s second stint on reality television. We wish Angela and Tyler the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead!

