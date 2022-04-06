Are April and Jake From The Ultimatum Still Together?

Pushing the romance and relationships of already established couples to extreme levels, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ is a reality dating series that breaks all bounds. That’s because its entire concept urges the entering duos – one of whom is ready for the next step, whereas the other is not – to experience their possible futures first-hand at an accelerated pace over eight weeks. Amongst these contestants were April Marie and Jake Cunningham — so now, if you wish to learn more about their bond as well as their current standing, here’s everything we know.

April and Jake’s The Ultimatum Journey

April Marie issued the ultimatum to her boyfriend of over two years, Jake Cunningham, owing to the very simple reason of wanting a ring and a baby with him as quickly as possible. It’s not like he was against the idea of either, considering the way she opened up about their sexual/medical history and almost elopement, but it was just a matter of time. After all, the then-26-year-old had gotten out of the military following a 5-year stint a year prior, so he wished to travel, become more financially stable, and even settle into who he really is before promising his girlfriend forever.

Therefore, Jake was entirely against coming onto the Netflix original, but the then-23-year-old – confident in their love connection – convinced him, only for it to backfire. Once they separated and started to date amongst the other contestants, he immediately found a spark with Rae Williams, who literally checked every single one of his boxes. He didn’t stop feeling guilty or loving April, though, and he was honest to both his original and new partner at almost every step of the way. But, of course, it hurt April to see him happy with someone who wasn’t her, even if she was with Colby.

When the original couple eventually reunited, it was tense, to say the least, especially considering what Jake had learned about himself as well as relationships in general from Rae, along with April’s behavior. The latter actually concerned not just how selfish (in his eyes) she was throughout their association but also her recent communication with men outside of the experiment. As if that wasn’t enough, she then went through his phone without asking, breaking his trust to such an extent that it almost seemed like they were genuinely done, yet things soon changed for the better.

Are April and Jake Still Together?

Both April and Jake sincerely apologized for their actions at different points near the end of eight weeks, following which the former Marine Corps officer also went from unaffectionate to his usual self. It appeared as if they’d just remembered why they’d decided to step into such a situation in the first place and chose to fight for it – instead of against it – once again. There’s no denying that they wished to continue pursuing their connection because even April’s late monthly cycle supposedly didn’t scare the duo, yet that did get a little rocky when Rae became single for good.

Thus, from what we can tell through their online presence, it doesn’t seem like April Marie and Jake Cunningham are still together. Not only do they not follow each other on Instagram, but there’s absolutely no recent trace of any link between them on either of their social media platforms. As if that’s not enough, Jake’s relationship status on Facebook is also publicly listed as “single” at the moment, making it look like he and the social media star may be done with their long-term association for good.

