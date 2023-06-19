Are Austin Amelio’s Dwight and Christine Evangelista’s Sherry Leaving Fear the Walking Dead?

The eighth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ depicts Dwight and Sherry’s efforts to form a family with their son Finch. Their plans, however, get disrupted when Shrike decides to experiment on Finch to develop a cure for walker bites. Although June initially finds a way to cure Finch’s infection, the same returns in the fifth episode of the season as he suffers from a high fever. In the sixth episode of the season, Finch’s life gets severely threatened, which leads Dwight and Sherry to make a significant decision concerning their future. Since the same affects Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista’s commitment to the show, we set out to find out whether they are leaving the show. Here’s what we found! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Dwight and Sherry?

Although Finch survives the walker bite without any complications at first, his condition worsens eventually. June lets Dwight and Sherry know that there’s nothing she can do to help him and they should stay with him as he confronts death. Finch dies soon, only for Dwight and Sherry to bury him together. They recollect the misfortunes they have been dealing with ever since Dwight was a part of The Saviors, the organization that was led by Negan. They tell each other that they cannot find a way to put an end to their sufferings despite what they do or with whom they share their lives.

Dwight and Sherry eventually start to believe that they are causing each other pain. They see Finch’s death as the end point of their relationship since the same allows them to part ways without any other obligations. Dwight tells Sherry that he is planning to leave for “home,” which is a small town in Virginia. Sherry doesn’t share what she plans to do but she lets Dwight know that she doesn’t want to hurt him anymore. As they part ways, one must be wondering what the future holds for them. Will their individual journeys be a part of the rest of the eighth-season episodes? Have we seen the last of Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista in the post-apocalyptic drama? Let’s find out.

Are Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista Leaving Fear the Walking Dead?

As of yet, neither Austin Amelio nor Christine Evangelista has announced their departures from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ Similarly, AMC hasn’t issued a statement concerning the two main cast members’ exit as well. Although Dwight and Sherry decide to part ways, they may remain an integral part of the show’s rest of the episodes, especially since Madison Clark is expected to face a new threat in the same. After serving Alicia Clark in the seventh season, Dwight and Sherry may help the former’s mother deal with the unrevealed person, most likely Troy Otto, who appears at the end of the sixth episode of the eighth season.

If the person is really Troy, he may want to exact his vengeance on Madison. Dwight and Sherry, who have nothing to lose, may help an unhealthy Madison to fight Troy as they help an unhealthy Alison in the previous installment. They may also join Madison to lead the children of PADRE to their real parents to deal with the pain of losing a child. After Finch’s death, they must know how devastating it is to lose a child, which may lead them to help the children find their families. Considering the immense scope Dwight and Sherry have, it is unlikely that we have seen the last of Amelio and Evangelista in ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Even if Dwight leaves PADRE, Amelio’s character has the scope of appearing in another spin-off series of ‘The Walking Dead,’ the show in which the character is originally introduced. It will not be a surprise if Amelio reprises his character Dwight in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City.’ If that’s the case, we can expect Dwight to meet his former leader Negan, one of the central characters of the spin-off series.

