Are Bambi and Scrappy From Love & Hip Hop Still Together?

The long-running reality television franchise ‘Love & Hip Hop’ on VH1 follows the dramatic and highly interesting daily lives of Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ which debuted in June 2012, is the second spin-off version of the original docu-series. Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson were a pair whose on-again-off-again dramatic relationship became part of the center stage in the show.

Rapper Darryl Raynard Richardson III, AKA Lil Scrappy, reached fame after delivering some smashing hits such as ‘Money in the Bank’ and ‘Gangsta Gangsta’ from his debut album ‘Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live’ (2006). He has been a part of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ since season 1 as a supporting and main cast member. His stint with Bambi Benson throughout the show has been so intriguing that his fans now must be eager to know if they are still together. If you’re also curious about their relationship status, here’s what we found out!

Scrappy and Bambi’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Journey

Bambi Benson came into Lil Scrappy’s life in season 3. Before that, he had a relationship with co-star and ex-fiancé Erica Dixon, with whom he also shares a 17-year-old daughter named Emani Richardson. When Lil Scrappy and Bambi started dating, they could not comprehend how they felt for each other, which complicated things. Moreover, he kept returning to his ex-lover Erica from time to time, even while dating the latter.

When Bambi found out about Scrappy’s lingering feelings for Erica, she did not want to get into the middle of that and left. But surprisingly, he also wanted to be with her and gifted a puppy to her as a way of apologizing. Although Bambi was initially hesitant and wanted Scrappy to sort his feelings clearly, the two got back together. Their hurdles concerning Erica reoccured a few times, which made their relationship unstable throughout their journey over the years.

Additionally, Bambi faced some challenges with Scrappy’s mother, Deborah Bryant, AKA “Momma Dee.” She constantly tried to create differences between the two and went back and forth in getting along with her son’s partner. Scrappy and Bambi went through several similar problems and even broke up a few times to focus on their careers.

Moreover, Bambi went on to date another guy while being broken up with Scrappy as she felt he did not make as much effort to support her career as she did for him. However, being separated from her made the latter realize her worth; thus, he made a grand gesture of proposing to her for marriage, which took her by surprise. Bambi accepted the proposal, and they eventually did get married and also had three kids together. But with the challenging people in their lives, are they still together, or did they finally break up? Here’s everything you need to know!

Are Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson Still Together?

We are happy to report that Lil Scrappy and Bambi are still together. The couple is going strong in their relationship and is now set to appear on season 10, part 2 of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ They are currently busy raising their children, 3-year-old son Breland, 2-year-old daughter Xylo, and 1-year-old daughter Cali. Even with certain hurdles that might always be present in the couple’s life due to their past, they still are very much in love and fighting back with each other’s support.

Additionally, Lil Scrappy is working on his music career and doing multiple tours over the years. His latest 2022 tour schedule has been in action since July and will continue until November 2022. He also performs at live events and parties while working on his new songs. Meanwhile, Bambi, too, has begun a career in singing and rap; she has already released a song called ‘Birthday Sis.’ Besides music, she runs a successful business called House of Shimmer, which deals with apparel and clothing and is also a salon in Atlanta. Thus, we can affirm that Lil Scrappy and Bambi are still together and doing well as a couple and in their respective careers.

Read More: Are Yung Joc And Kendra From Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Still Together?