Are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs From Bachelor in Paradise Still Together?

Previously unlucky ‘Bachelor Nation’ participants are offered a second chance at finding a special someone through ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ With a cast consisting mainly of former ‘Bachelor Nation’ contestants, the show tasks the singles with living on a tropical paradise while being cut off from the rest of the world. The competitors then mingle with each other while trying to build a lasting romantic connection.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs found each other on season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ before building up an intimate bond. Fans were heavily invested in their remarkable dedication and are thus anxious to know if the couple is in it for the long haul. Let’s find out if Becca and Thomas are still together, shall we?

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs: Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Becca Kufrin had an unlucky love life before coming on to ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Although she won ‘The Bachelor’ season 22 and was the bachelorette in ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14, both her relationships ended in an unfortunate way. That is why fans were ecstatic when she met Thomas Jacobs during season 7 of ‘BIP’ and developed a wholesome connection with him. Becca and Thomas seemed perfect for each other and appeared to be quite keen on getting acquainted. Although it was not love at first sight, the couple soon realized their mutual attraction and decided to give themselves a chance.

The two showed immense dedication throughout their time on ‘BIP,’ and their commitment remained unquestionable. It was truly extraordinary to witness their love and how they managed to steer clear of drama even while other relationships were breaking down around them. However, in a strange and surprising turn of events, Becca decided to call it quits towards the end and walked away from the competition without Thomas. The move shocked fans, but Becca explained her decision and said that while she did have fun with Thomas on the show, she did not get to know him completely as the couple was not subjected to any challenging situations. This gave rise to confusion which in turn led to the breakup.

Are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Still Together?

Surprisingly, Becca and Thomas have since made up and are together. Breaking up with Thomas made Becca realize how much she valued him and their relationship. Thus, instead of waiting around for him to contact her, Becca took matters into her own hand and got in touch with Thomas. Although Thomas was hurt at Becca’s behavior, he decided to give it another try, and the couple resumed their relationship right from where they had left off.

Becca later exclaimed that the couple talked almost every night while catching up after the show before meeting in San Diego. Since then, the two haven’t looked back and seem to be confident about spending the rest of their lives together. Although an official proposal is still in the future, the couple is highly eager to get engaged, and Becca even revealed the desire to her mother. The couple is now solely focused on getting to know each other and their respective families. Although their future plans include moving in together and even having kids, the pair is content with taking it one day at a time as they want their relationship to last. Such commitment is extremely rare in this day and age, and we wish them the very best for the new chapter in their lives.

