Are Brandi and Lauren From Selling the OC Still Friends?

‘Selling the OC‘ is a Netflix reality series that falls in the same franchise as ‘Selling Sunset.’ The show follows the members of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California, and lets the viewers enjoy the breathtaking properties available in the region. Additionally, the employees of the real-estate company give the viewers an insight into their personal and professional lives. The varied dynamics between the cast members make for an entertaining viewing experience that is hard to beat.

One of the most underrated but crucial bonds in the show’s first season was between Brandi Marshall and Lauren Brito. Their friendship may not have been as dramatic as some of the others, but the duo did not fail to entertain the viewers, thanks to their charming personalities. Naturally, viewers are curious to know if their friendship has survived the test of time or if they have drifted apart. Well, we are here to answer the same!

Brandi and Lauren’s Selling the OC Journey

Brandi and Lauren’s time together on ‘Selling the OC’ was certainly not as dramatic as some of the others. While Brandi did have her fair share of drama as the season progressed, Lauren was mainly seen either during major gatherings or having some downtime with Brandi. The real estate agents even worked together sometimes, as evidenced by their partnership when it came to the listing of a 4-bedroom property a Gainsborough Drive in Laguna Beach, California.

During the events that took place in season 1 of the Netflix show, Lauren and Brandi remained inseparable. The duo would often get together and share their woes. When Brandi found herself in the middle of the drama surrounding Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland, Lauren became the first person she shared the details with. In fact, Brandi even shared the truth about her mother’s health status with her dear friend. She also went on to express her frustrations with her co-workers to Lauren, who did her best to support her dear friend, including chasing off a seagull.

The bond between these two realtors was one of the strongest in ‘Selling the OC’ season 1. The two had each other’s backs and constantly provided emotional support. This has led many to wonder what is the current status of their relationship. Does the bond of friendship remain strong, or have the two drifted apart? Not to worry, because we have just the answers you want.

Are Brandi Marshall and Lauren Brito Still Friends?

Brandi and Lauren still remain good friends as of writing. The two remained firm in their friendship until the end of the show’s first season. Since then, they seem to have remained on good terms. It should be noted that, given Lauren’s wedding on June 25, 2022, the two may not have been able to spend as much time together as they may have liked. Hence, they take every opportunity possible to rectify that. In fact, the co-workers were seen spending time in each other’s company during the Netflix Open House event in June 2022.

On August 19, 2022, Lauren boarded the flight with her husband, Andrew T. Shortt, for her honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. Meanwhile, Brandi is focused on her career and family. She has also been promoting ‘Selling the OC’ on her social media to her followers. The duo is provided one of the most wholesome friendships on the reality series amongst the various dramatic bonds witnessed during the show’s first season. Fans are certainly hoping to see more of their fun and calming sessions in the upcoming potential seasons of the Netflix show. We wish Brandi and Lauren the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

Read More: Is Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle Dating? Who Was Her Ex-Husband?