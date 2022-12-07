Are Brooke and Cru From Back In The Groove Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Back In The Groove‘ is an exciting dating reality show that follows three single ladies in their 40s who are looking to spice things up by dating younger guys. The search brings them to The Groove Hotel, where the ladies get to meet 24 eligible bachelors fighting for their attention. While the bachelors try to impress during group dates or heartfelt one-on-one conversations, the power of elimination ultimately lies with the women, and the trio gets to thin the group out until they find their perfect partners.

When Brooke Mora initially arrived at The Groove Hotel, she talked about her fears surrounding a relationship, as she has been hurt in the past. However, Brooke opened up as the show progressed, and although she forged a connection with several promising bachelors, the bond she shared with Cru Eaton seemed quite extraordinary. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s dive in and find out if Brooke and Cru are still together, shall we?

Brooke and Cru’s ‘Back In The Groove Journey

A native of Los Angeles, California, personal trainer Brooke Mora was 42 years old at the time of filming. When talking about her past relationships, Brooke claimed that she had been hurt several times and was forced to put up walls in order to protect herself. Hence, the Los Angeles native found it quite difficult to trust others and was scared about getting betrayed after going all in on a relationship. On the other hand, Cru, a 30-year-old tattoo artist from Provo, Utah, claimed that he was interested in older women as they carry themselves with confidence and are always sure about their wants and desires. Besides, being with an older woman leads to a mature relationship without unnecessary drama, and Cru looked forward to building a connection with the single ladies on the show.

As fate would have it, Cru fell hard for Brooke the moment they got acquainted and knew that he had to gain her attention before the competition. Hence, he stole her away during the first mixer and spent some quality time away from the partying crowd. Brooke loved how Cru paid attention to the smallest of details and was also impressed with the way he opened up to her. In fact, the two shared a kiss during their very first date, and Cru was happy with the progress he had made.

In the days that followed, Brooke sought to explore other connections, much to Cru’s disappointment. Although the Utah native tried his best to stay relevant, Brooke mentioned that her past relationships taught her to weigh her options before making a decision. Interestingly, she even got quite close to Josh Taylor during the initial days, but once Josh got jealous of Brooke’s closeness with Cru, the personal trainer knew she had to cut him off. Still willing to explore her options further, the Los Angeles native found a lot in common with Gary and Matt Booher. Unfortunately, Brooke’s other connection formed a rift between her and Cru, although the personal trainer did not notice it immediately. She even went on to share an intimate moment with Matt Booher but eventually realized that her heart was with Cru. Hence, wanting to put his commitment to the test, Brooke asked Cru to get matching tattoos which he happily accepted. Besides, once Gary learned about the tattoos, he understood where Brooke’s priorities were and decided to leave the show on his own accord.

Are Brooke Mora and Cru Eaton Still Together?

Once Gary left the show, Brooke was left with Cru as her only connection, making her ecstatic. Besides, even her sister, who arrived at the Groove Hotel to support her, appreciated Cru’s intentions and mentioned that he was completely invested in Brooke. Moreover, after an excellent last date during the last episode, Brook invited Cru to spend the night at her place, and the two checked out of The Groove Hotel together as a couple.

Unfortunately, Brooke and Cru are pretty private regarding their personal life and hasn’t revealed much in public. They maintain a fantastic connection with most of their ‘Back In The Groove’ castmates and even share snippets from their everyday life, although the pair are yet to feature on each other’s social media accounts. Nevertheless, while on the show, Brooke mentioned how Cru helped her heal, and the couple promised to be each other’s strengths forever. That promise, coupled with the incredible commitment they portrayed on the show, make us believe that the pair are together and still going strong.

