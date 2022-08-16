Are Buddy and Courtney From My Big Fat Fabulous Life Still Together?

TLC’s reality TV series, called ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ chronicles the journey of Whitney Way Thore and her daily life that is full of drama with the hopeful message of positive body image. Whitney weighed 380 pounds at the beginning of the show in 2015, and she did try to lose it as much as possible, but she gradually also began learning to accept and love her body as it is. The show follows her journey as she danced her way into happiness, opened her own business, and tried to find the love of her life.

Apart from Whitney, the show also features the journey of some other people in her life like her parents, friends, and other family members. One such person whose journey the fans have invested in, is her long-time friend Buddy Bell. Buddy has kind of been a constant in Whitney’s life, and his relationships have also inevitably featured in the show. Buddy’s relationship with Courtney in season 9 thus made viewers curious about their status post the show. If you’re curious to know more about them too, here’s what we found out!

Buddy and Courtney’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life Journey

Buddy or Luby Francis Bell III actually met and went on a date with Courtney Renee Marsh in October of 2020. It was love at first sight for Buddy, as he felt an instant connection with Courtney. He had previous other relationships that also featured on the show, but with Courtney, things seemed more organic as the feeling was mutual from both sides. They soon fell in love and became an official couple when Buddy posted their first picture together in November 2020.

Buddy and Courtney’s relationship moved forward pretty quickly, and the two soon began living together. As Buddy essentially lived out of Whitney’s house, which was his residence at that time, while living with Courtney, this did upset Whitney. She in fact, addressed that Buddy’s absence for almost five months after moving in with Courtney left her feeling hurt and alone, and she missed seeing her friend. She did not like that his things were all around her place, but he wasn’t, and she better preferred that he properly moved out. However, although Buddy understood her point and intended to meet her, he said that he was very happy living with Courtney.

Buddy was very sure of their relationship and said, “My whole life changed with just one date, overnight, love at first sight… Things are just too perfect, you know? She’s sexy and beautiful and like my body type, hilarious. She’s got a cool future lined up for her. It’s good. It’s really, really good.” Apart from this, Buddy kept a low profile even on the show, and not much has been known about Courtney as well. Thus, if you’re curious about what eventually happened between Buddy and Courtney and if they’re still together, here’s everything you need to know!

Are Buddy Bell and Courtney Marsh Still Together?

Yes, Buddy and Courtney are still together. The fans of Buddy would be glad to know that the couple is going strong in their relationship. And most importantly, Buddy announced to his Instagram fans in December 2021 that he finally proposed to Courtney and she said yes! He made a very thought-out romantic proposal, and also shared that he went with a lab-grown diamond to refrain from funding child slavery, along with melting down heirloom gold to make the beautiful ring.

Buddy and Courtney seem ecstatic about living and enjoying life together. They travel places together, especially on the beach, and they also share a dog named Scout. He often shares quirky posts with her sharing what they do around each other. He also frequently mentions how lucky he feels to be with a woman like Courtney, and she seems to feel the same way in his pictures too. The couple has also begun their wedding preparations, and Courtney was seen to start shopping for their big day as well.

Buddy has of late been busy building his career. He completed his graduation around the same time, has been sober for more than 5 years, hosts his own podcast show called ‘This Podcast Doesn’t Matter!’ and is also part of a music band. He has also released some merch, and both he and Courtney are working hard to build a happy and successful life for themselves. So, we would love to wish the sweet couple the best for their future together.

Read More: Are Whitney and Lennie From My Big Fat Fabulous Life Still Together?