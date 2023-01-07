Are Catherine and Richy From The Ultimatum: France Still Together?

For many people, a happy marriage is perhaps the end goal of any relationship. However, what is a person to do if their significant other does not share a similar thought process? Well, for the participants of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: France‘ that is the hard part. As expected, the story of the featured couples in the French reality series is far from simple. In hopes of getting married, one-half of the duos have given their partners a choice to either tie the knot or move on.

The very first season of the show featured some very intriguing couples, including Catherine and Richy Williams. Their backstory and time on the Netflix series allowed them to gain many admirers who could not help but cheerily root for the pair. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the two are still in a relationship. If yes, did they follow the conditions set by the ultimatum? Well, we are here to explore the same and possibly more!

Catherine and Richy’s The Ultimatum: France Journey

24-year-old Catherine, a restaurant manager, came on the Netflix show in order to give the ultimatum to her boyfriend of 2 years, Richy Williams. She explained that since she was from a conservative family, she could not live with a man without being married to him. Hence, she felt like marrying each other should be the natural next step for them. However, Richy stated that he did not want to get married just yet. He explained how he had dedicated his life to his family and now had the opportunity to live it for himself.

After the grueling process of choosing just who they would spend their three weeks with, Catherine was paired with Sophianne, while Richy and Lindsay became a duo. Both of them had chosen completely different from their original partners in order to fully explore the possibilities. Seeing her boyfriend with someone else was hard for Catherine, but she soldiered on and was ready to fully commit to the process in order to hopefully get married.

While living with Sophianne, Catherine realized that she was not comfortable sharing her living space with someone else. She was also not used to the variety of household responsibilities as she had been living with her mother prior to the show. On the other hand, Sophianne was flabbergasted by the number of clothes and shoes that she had. While Richy’s time with Lindsay started awkwardly, they soon found a common interest in their love for cleanliness. The 27-year-old commercial agent soon formed a friendship with his on-screen partner and was eager to help her build her confidence.

Upon explaining the situation to his friends and talking with them, Richy realized that he wanted Catherine to reassure him about her reasons for getting married. He felt like Catherine should be more financially and professionally stable before thinking about tying the knot. During his birthday party, Richy shared his thoughts with Sophianne, who realized that Catherine had no idea that she did need to work on these things. Apparently, she had assumed that the only issue in their relationship was Richy’s refusal to get married.

Slowly but surely, Catherine evolved as a persona, though her messy habits did seem to bother Richy. Even after their reunion, he was a bit miffed about her habits, though he admitted that he was trying to be tolerant as he knew that his girlfriend was trying her best. The fact that Catherine had changed so much and was ready to listen to his side and not simply be adamant about getting married also reassured Richy.

Are Catherine and Richy Still Together?

When the time came for the ultimatum to be answered, Catherine and Richy met up and were glad about the growth they had experienced during their time apart. However, it also helped them realize their affection for each other. After pouring out his feeling, Richy went down on one knee and asked Catherine to be her wife. Overwhelmed, Catherine tearfully said “yes” and agreed to be the future “Mrs. Williams.”

Just after two months after the proposal, the cast members of the first season of ‘The Ultimatum: France’ reunited. Talking about their time together, Catherine and Richy explained that they had already gotten married. As it turns out, the duo tied the know in a beautiful ceremony and were quite happy about their decision to do so. As of writing, they have not shared any updates regarding their marital status, but we do believe that they are pretty happy in their marriage and are looking forward to what life brings next.

