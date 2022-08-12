Are Connor and Yana From Cosmic Love Still Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Cosmic Love‘ is an interesting dating reality show that focuses on four individuals, aka elements, who are determined to find a perfect partner from a group of 19 single contestants. However, herein lies the catch as the elements are guided in their journey by the “Astro Chamber,” which uses astrology to find their perfect matches. Even though the elements are also allowed to build connections of their own, it remains to see if astrology can eventually help them tie the knot.

Connor Shennan, who represented the element of air on the show, was initially quite open about exploring his connections. However, once he got talking with Yana Orlova, Connor couldn’t help but gravitate toward her, and the two built up a seemingly promising relationship. Nevertheless, with fans now curious to know if Connor and Yana are together, we decided to jump in and find out the truth.

Connor and Yana’s Cosmic Love Journey

Interestingly, Michigan native Connor Shennan was taken up by Yana’s personality immediately upon entering the resort and engaged her in a conversation even before the “Astro Chamber” revealed the first set of perfect matches. Moreover, he even chose her as his first date, and although the two appeared to have a lot in common and found each other to be relatively easygoing, Connor decided to play it safe and explore other connections. Moreover, the “Astro Chamber” initially matched Connor with Adrianna, driving a wedge between his and Yana’s relationship for the time being.

Surprisingly, Connor and Adrianna never got off on the right foot as they rarely had anything familiar to talk about. Although Connor was determined to give the experiment his best and tried to find common ground, Adrianna soon showed an immense amount of interest in Caleb McDonald. Besides, once Caleb reciprocated, Connor was reluctant to pursue Adrianna and had to let her go. Subsequently, Connor found himself getting matched with Danae DeSpain, and while she was pretty fun to be around, the Michigan native never connected with her on a romantic level. However, his prayers were finally answered when the “Astro Chamber” matched him with Yana in episode 3. Since then, Connor and Yana began building on a wonderful relationship, and fans speculated that they might go all the way. In fact, the Michigan native even eliminated all of his other matches and decided to focus solely on Yana.

Nevertheless, since Connor refused to rush into things, he found it challenging to decide whether he was ready to ask Yana’s hand in marriage. The Michigan native even faltered during the initial effort, and although he promised to explore their relationship, people wondered if Connor would leave the show without a wife. However, meeting Yana’s mother and sisters seemed to change his mind, and eventually, Connor popped the ever-important question, leading to a beautiful marriage ceremony.

Are Connor Shennan and Yana Orlova Still Together?

Ever since filming for ‘Cosmic Love’ season 1 ended, Connor and Yana embraced privacy and haven’t revealed much about their relationship. Even though they developed a pretty intimate bond while on the show and married each other in the end, present developments make it seem like the two have since decided to go their separate ways. For starters, Connor and Yana have not appeared in a single picture together, and there is no mention of each other on their social media profiles.

On top of it, the pair doesn’t appear to interact much in public and have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Thus, even though we would love to be proven wrong, we cannot help but assume that Connor and Yana are now separated and leading independent lives. While Connor is earning a living as a wildland firefighter in Phoenix, Yana returned to New York City, where she is living a life surrounded by family and friends.

