Are Dani and Solomon From Love On the Spectrum US Still Together?

‘Love On the Spectrum‘ is a heartwarming dating reality show that revolves around people on the autism spectrum who are looking for true love. After being introduced to these wonderful people, we get to accompany them on their dating journey as they experience the highs and lows of relationships, often for the first time in their lives. Just like any other dating show, ‘Love On the Spectrum’ offers not just incredible love stories but also shows how people living with autism deal with heartbreak and rejection.

Season 1 of ‘Love On the Spectrum U.S.’ introduces Dani Bowman who has been living in Los Angeles with her Uncle and Aunt. While searching for a compatible partner, Dani is set up with Solomon, and the two seem to hit it off at their very first meeting. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are curious to know if the couple ended up together. Fret not, as we come bringing answers!

Dani and Solomon’s Love On the Spectrum Journey U.S.

When we are first introduced to Dani, she talks about her life as someone on the autism spectrum and how she has never let that stop her. Dani’s life is truly incredible as she established her autism talent development company, DaniMation Entertainment, at just 14 years of age. She now functions as the company’s Chief Creative Officer and even speaks at autism conferences around the United States. Unsurprisingly, animation is Dani’s life, and she mentioned how she wants her future partner to share her love for the art. However, for her first date, the Los Angeles woman found herself meeting Solomon, a guy around her age who loves writing poems.

Interestingly, Dani and Solomon got off to a great start and seemed really into each other. They talked freely about their desires, and although Solomon did not share the same fascination Dani had for animation, she was ready to accept him as he is. In fact, the date went so well that the two even ended up kissing at the end. However, once Dani got back home, she began having second thoughts about the relationship because it was going too fast for her liking. She was uncomfortable with kissing on the first date and decided to ask Solomon to take it slow.

Dani and Solomon had a wonderful outdoor picnic, complete with good food and wine for the second date. They even got to know each other better, and the mutual attraction was quite apparent. However, even though Dani wanted to take it slow, the couple ended up kissing again, which did not sit well with the 26-year-old. Once home, Dani explained to her family how Solomon was not the right fit for her, and they advised her to break up with him as soon as she could. Thus, she called Solomon and explained how they did not seem to have a future together. For his part, Solomon seemed pretty disappointed, and Dani was also upset for having hurt a fellow human being, but she tried her best to get over it.

Are Dani and Solomon Still Together?

After breaking up with Solomon, Dani tried her hand at speed dating, through which she met Adan, who is also on the Autism spectrum. Moreover, being an animation student, Adan shared Dani’s love for the art, and the two seemed to connect incredibly well during their first date at a Japanese restaurant. However, the show mentioned that two months after filming wrapped, Dani got back together with Solomon but has broken up with him since then. Moreover, she also had a second date with Adan lined up, yet, a look at her social media profiles gives the impression of her being currently single. Additionally, she also confirmed her single status when posting about her first prom and said, “I really do want to find true love but I realize know that if you don’t have a good trusting friendship first the relationship is doomed.” Thus, from the looks of it, Dani is currently focusing on her career as well as enjoying life surrounded by her family and friends, and for that, we wish her the very best.

