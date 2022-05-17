Where is Love on the Spectrum U.S. Filmed?

Following in the successful footsteps of the Australian original, ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ revolves around a set of neurodivergent individuals as they navigate the complex world of dating. It essentially explores the difficulties they face while also tackling the misconceptions about their lives to emphasize that everyone — no matter different or not — deserves love and respect.

This Netflix original is truly as insightful as it is heartwarming, especially with the way it keeps a bright yet authentic light around the matter at hand to keep us rooting for every participant. So now that we have covered the basic concept of this wholesome docuseries, let’s take a deep dive into all the production spots where this debut installment was carefully lensed, shall we?

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Filming Locations

Since co-creator/director Cian O’Clery relies entirely upon the participants as well as their potential suitors for content, it goes without saying that the shooting locations are their base localities. Therefore, ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ was filmed primarily in Los Angeles in California, Boston in Massachusetts, and Greenville in South Carolina, likely in late 2021. Here are the details!

Los Angeles County, California

From Dani Bowman to Abigail “Abbey” Romeo Lutes and from Subodh Garg to his parents/sister, most of the show’s main cast members reside in Los Angeles County, making it the central filming location. Thus, of course, apart from their beautiful homes, a few diverse local restaurants and a couple of the region’s several piers also briefly feature in this fan-favorite dating reality series.

Other Locations in California

Redlands, Alpine, and San Francisco are the three other cities in California whose charm has been utilized within ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.,’ particularly the latter. While the former two only appeared briefly for Dani and Solomon as well as Abbey and David’s respective second dates (at Kimberly Crest House & Gardens and Lion, Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary), Steve is a San Francisco native. Hence, we get a glimpse of The Painted Ladies, Pier 39, The Twin Peaks, and many more prominent Golden City landmarks.

Boston, Massachusetts

James’ hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, is another production spot for the Netflix original, just like it was for some incredible movies such as ‘Free Guy‘ (2021), ‘Knives Out‘ (2019), ‘The Departed‘ (2006), and ‘Good Will Hunting‘ (1997).

Greenville, South Carolina

The wonderous Northwestern city of Greenville in South Carolina is not only Kaelynn Partlow’s home and thus an area for ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S’ but also a filming location for other productions like ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm‘ (2020), ‘Banshee’ (2013-2016), ‘Leatherheads’ (2008).

Tuxedo, New York

Although not a primary shooting site, the town of Tuxedo, New York, did make an appearance during James and Emma’s second date when he took her to the Renaissance Faire (off New York State Route 17A) in episode 5.

