Are Danny And Melinda From The Challenge Still Together?

Cerated by the duo of Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, ‘The Challenge‘ is a reality TV series that involves not just contestants from ‘The Real World’ and ‘Road Rules,’ from which it is spun off, but also a few fresh faces. All the contestants compete against one another in a set of extremely difficult challenges in an attempt to not get eliminated. The participants who are able to reach the final by completing all the challenges are crowned the winners and awarded a large sum of money.

Since the show spans quite a long time, the contestants tend to get enough time to form bonds with one another, be it platonic or romantic. Season 16 of the reality series titled ‘The Real World: Austin’ saw Danny Jamieson and Melinda Stolp meet each other and hit it off from the get-go. Soon, they became a couple, thanks to the time they spent together filming the show. ‘The Challenge: All Stars‘ marked Melinda’s comeback in the franchise, which has made viewers curious about her relationship with Danny. Are they still together, or have they gone their separate ways? Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Danny and Melinda’s The Challenge Journey

Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Melinda Stolp first appeared on ‘The Real World: Austin’ in 2005 and gained quite a lot of fans, thanks to her quirky personality. Ever since her first appearance, she has featured in a couple of seasons of ‘The Challenge’ as well, making her one of the prominent contestants in the franchise’s history. In addition to fame, she also found love when she met Danny Jamieson during her ‘Real World’ season.

Danny is from Billerica, Massachusetts, and entered the show in the hope of being able to spread his wings. About three years into dating Melinda, he married her in 2008. However, after a couple of years of matrimony, Danny and Melinda announced their decision to get divorced on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ season premiere and moved on with their lives. Later, in 2012, in the ‘Battle of the Seasons’ edition of ‘The Challenge,’ the former couple featured together again and since they were no longer married, it was a strange time, even more so because they were on the same team and had to work together.

Melinda cleared out the air by stating, “The whole Danny and Melinda relationship thing, I’m over it. But put $250,000 in front of anybody and you can definitely become friends with your ex.” Even though the duo managed to work together, they failed to win the competition. After that reunion, fans of the couple want to know if they were able to talk out their differences and get back together, or are they still separated? Here are all the answers to your questions!

Are Danny and Melinda Still Together?

No, Danny and Melinda are not together anymore. After featuring on ‘The Challenge’ in 2012, as mentioned above, they haven’t gotten back together since then. As a matter of fact, Melinda hit a few rough patches after the divorce but she got back up on her feet again. She got married to Matt Collins in January 2016, at a beach with mostly close family members as the guests. In 2019, Melinda Collins (after the wedding) announced the arrival of her baby with Matt and welcomed their first son, Camden, into the world in November 2019. However, in March 2021, Melinda and Matt hit a low point as the former announced that she suffered a miscarriage.

As of writing, Melinda seems to be doing well in her life as she has been a part of seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’ When it comes to Danny Jamieson, ever since he was eliminated from ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons,’ he has maintained a low profile. He has kept his social and private life under wraps. So, we don’t know much about Danny’s side of the story. All we can do is wish them the best in their respective lives and hope they have a great future ahead of them.

