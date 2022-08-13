Are Darren and Theresa From Cosmic Love Still Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Cosmic Love‘ manages to stand apart from the crowd of dating reality shows through its truly novel premise that uses astrology to help contestants find their significant others. The show initially focuses on four individuals or elements who are supposed to find their perfect partners from a group of 16 single contestants. However, they are helped in the process by the “Astro Chamber,” which guides them on how to approach a prospective partner and even reveals their perfect matches. Yet, the feeling of love can never be bound, and since the decision to follow or reject the guidance rests entirely on the elements, it is interesting to find out if they end up finding their happily ever afters.

Since the sixteen single contestants are allowed to date among themselves, fans were quite surprised when Darren Hopes and Theresa Vongkhamchanh seemed to develop a connection. Although they were initially matched with separate elements, Darren and Theresa found it really difficult to stay away from each other, making fans question if they are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Darren and Theresa’s Cosmic Love Journey

Interestingly, the show selected all sixteen single contestants as their astrological charts made them out to be perfect matches for either of the four elements. However, with ‘Cosmic Love’ being a completely unscripted TV show, producers refused to interfere with the contestants’ interpersonal relationships, and people were allowed to explore other connections even while being a perfect match to an element. Similarly, the “Astro Chamber” revealed Theresa to be Noel’s ideal match, while Phoebe and Darren’s astrological charts appeared to align.

Initially, Noel and Theresa seemed quite interested in each other and were excited to explore their connection further. Yet, Theresa soon realized that she and Noel had very little in common, and although there was a physical attraction, there wasn’t enough to pursue a serious romantic relationship. On the other hand, Phoebe and Darren got quite close and even appeared to embark on a meaningful connection.

However, the moment Theresa and Darren laid eyes on each other, they were unable to stay apart and soon got quite comfortable in each other’s company. It did not take long for the pair to build up a promising connection, and their chemistry was truly unmistakable. Naturally, once Phoebe got to know of Darren’s true feelings, she was quite dejected, but ultimately, Darren and Theresa chose to exit the show together.

Are Darren Hopes and Theresa Vongkhamchanh Still Together?

Ever since filming for ‘Cosmic Love’ wrapped, Darren and Theresa embraced privacy and haven’t revealed much about their current status. From the looks of it, Darren returned to Houston, Texas, where he earns a living as a realtor, while Theresa slipped back into her job as a social media manager in Nashville, Tennessee. Moreover, the two appear to be leading happy lives surrounded by family and friends.

Interestingly, Theresa and Darren’s social media accounts do not feature each other, and the two rarely interact in public. However, considering the dedication and commitment they portrayed on the show, along with the lack of reports mentioning a possible breakup, we believe that the reality stars are still together.

