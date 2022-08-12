Where is Cosmic Love Filmed?

Prime Video’s ‘Cosmic Love’ is an interesting dating reality show that focuses on four individuals who are determined to find the love of their lives through astrology and the power of the zodiac from among 16 eligible singles. While they are guided in their journey by the “Astro Chamber,” which gives them advice and even reveals their perfect matches, the participants are free to couple up with whomever they please. However, it remains to be seen if astrology or a heartfelt connection has the last laugh in romance.

Like most dating reality shows, ‘Cosmic Love’ is set in a luxurious retreat seemingly cut off from the busy cities. While incredibly designed sets keep making an impression throughout the season, viewers also witness how the retreat is situated in the lap of nature, which does lead to some breathtaking backdrops. Thus, if you, as an audience, are interested in finding out where the exciting dating reality show was filmed, we have you covered.

Cosmic Love Filming Locations

Unfortunately, the producers of ‘Cosmic Love’ have kept the filming location on the down low for quite some time. However, seeing how it was produced by the New York City-based Hudsun Media, we can assume that the show was shot somewhere at a luxurious retreat in New York. Well, let’s take a detailed look at the location, shall we?

New York

Production teams have long preferred the state of New York as a popular filming location due to its diverse culture, breathtaking natural backdrops, and metropolitan cities, which provide all modern facilities. Apart from New York City, which offers an intricate combination of modern amenities and infrastructure with historical architecture, the state also provides access to rolling countrysides, charming little villages, and picturesque coastal regions. Besides, New York being a cultural hotspot for people from all over the world further adds to the attraction of the location. Thus, it is no surprise that the state of New York hosted filming crews for productions like ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ and ‘Boogie.’

Interestingly, the producers of ‘Cosmic Love’ seemed to settle on a luxury retreat as the filming location for the show. Moreover, watching the show makes it apparent that the retreat is situated in the lap of nature, surrounded by hills and a gorgeous natural landscape all around. Besides, the production team went all out on set design and made sure to leave no stones unturned in their efforts to provide the contestants with luxury and modern amenities. Yet, the locations outside the retreat were generally left untouched, allowing the audience to wallow in the beauty of the natural backdrop.

Read More: Where Was The Sky is Everywhere Filmed?