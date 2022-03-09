Are Elle and Stav From Byron Baes Still Together?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s ‘Byron Baes’ is a docu-soap that centers around a group of artists, influencers, and entrepreneurs as they navigate life in the vibrant coastal town of Byron Bay, Australia. It essentially delves into their every experience to highlight that a lot goes on behind the scenes as they try to make their dreams come true in an area where pride is prominent. With that said, though, if we’re being honest, the one element that intrigued us the most in the production was the relationship between Elle and Stav, so let’s find out more about the same, shall we?

Elle and Stav’s Byron Baes Journey

After reportedly connecting over their shared desire to save our planet by being environmentally conscious, Elle Watson and Stephen “Stav” Rodan began their romantic involvement around 2020. They were mostly long-distance owing to their work as a philanthropist and an inventor/engineer/artist, respectively, yet it seemingly didn’t bother them too much initially. Even when Elle began sharing a home with Nathan Favro, her boyfriend was ostensibly pretty secure in their bond — either by not knowing or by not paying attention to the many “hooking up” rumors swirling around them.

For Elle, as per the Netflix series, being in love with Stav was like breathing fresh air and having the sun shine upon her soul every day, meaning that even though she’s “protective” over Nathan, she adored her partner. That’s why, despite their own issues – the “challenging mechanics…that need to be worked through” – she was elated when he popped the question during a party hosted by her roommate.

“This engagement has come out of the blue, and I don’t know if we’re ready for it,” Elle said. “But we’re on a mission to save the world, and what better way to do that together with someone that you love?” Stav, who expressed he was beyond excited for them to start pursuing the opportunities for their future, also stated, “There’s been a lot on my mind, but [proposing] was the smartest thing I’ve ever done.”

Are Elle and Stav Still Together?

The fact of the matter is that, apart from Elle, everyone in her friend group was also surprised by Stav getting down on one knee. Nathan even went as far as to say, “Based on things that have happened in the past and the things that Elle has actually said to me, I don’t know how long it’s going to last.” However, he still congratulated the couple, telling Stav that he’s “done well here” with his best friend.

Coming to Elle and Stav’s current standing, they have since parted ways. Apart from the fact that the philanthropist doesn’t appear to be wearing a ring in any of her recent social media posts, we say this because she has actually confirmed it via a comment, as seen below. “Stephen and I loved each other very much,” she wrote, adding, “but we are living separately now :).” With that, we should mention that while the Monaco/LA/Byron native’s the one who still has pictures of them together on her feed, the President of Beyond Coral and the inventor of CHARM (the robot that can replenish the reefs) is the one who follows her, not the other way round.

