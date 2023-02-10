Are Ida and Mateusz From Love Never Lies Poland Still Together?

Can love win the test of trust? Netflix’s ‘Love Never Lies: Poland,’ attempts to answer this question by putting long-term lovers to the test of love and loyalty. As a part of the beloved ‘Love Never Lies’ franchise, the reality show features many young couples who are ready to prove their devotion to each other and bag the prize money. The show also uses a lie detector test called “eye detect”to get answers to some very uncomfortable questions that could make or break a relationship.

The very first season of the series featured several intriguing couples, including Ida Pyke and Mateusz Mróz. The two wanted to work on their communication skills and were eager to prove their love to each other. However, their time on the show was far from smooth and featured some very interesting incidents. All of this ultimately culminated in a spectacular ending that has left the public curious about the couple’s current status. Luckily, we are here to explore the same.

Ida and Mateusz’s Love Never Lies: Poland Journey

Ida and Mateusz entered the show in order to explore their relationship and resolve their past issues. While the pair had a tumultuous past, they said that all the troubles were in the past and they were looking forward to a brighter future. However, when the time came for their first “eye detect” session, it was revealed that Ida had hidden their relationship on multiple occasions. Mateusz, on the other hand, felt that Ida made him feel inferior to her and dominated him in certain areas. Mateusz was by far the most loyal person on the show, which made his temptation, Laura, have absolutely the worst time. She said, “he would just as well take her (Ida’s) picture to the altar.”

The recurring issue in their relationship was almost one-sided, where Mateusz constantly felt Ida was ashamed of the relationship, and maybe that is why she never posted any pictures with him, only stories. He appeared afraid to lose his “faithful, loyal man” tag in front of Ida; however, when cameras weren’t rolling, he did exchange a hug with Laura. Though the hug meant nothing, Mateusz felt extremely guilty after he saw his action made his partner cry. In Ida’s confessional, she revealed that she didn’t fully trust Mateusz due to his past (before them being in a relationship). He claimed that her harsh words disappointed him and badly affected him. However, in the end, they made up and were extremely happy to see each other again. The test confirmed that Mateusz had never been disloyal to her, and they agreed to work on their problems.

Are Ida and Mateusz Still Together?

Despite having several doubts about each other throughout the show, fans would be delighted to know that Ida and Mateusz are still together. Shortly after filming stopped, Mateusz and Ida moved in together in Ida’s place. The experiment, according to the two, gave them a better understanding of their problems and how to deal with them. Ida and Mateusz appear to have come to the conclusion that their issues were more a result of their regular behavior than anything that occurred during production after their time on the show.

However, the experiment helped them deal with everything more maturely and gave them the impression that their problems weren’t as serious as others. Mateusz has acknowledged that he is improving his confidence. While they both like to keep their personal lives private, Ida is always eager to post images of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Rosie, on a special Instagram page. Mateusz is focusing on his career in transport and on improving himself every day. We wish the couple all the luck in the world and hope they succeed in their future endeavors.

