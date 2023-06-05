Are Jeff Bauman and Erin Hurley Still Together?

David Gordon Green’s biographical film ‘Stronger’ revolves around Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon Bombing attack. Although Jeff manages to stay alive, he loses both of his legs. His mother Patty Bauman and partner Erin Hurley start to look after him as he deals with the physical difficulties of his loss and the traumas of the tragedy. In reality, as the film depicts, Jeff and Erin shared an endearing togetherness threatened by several challenges. Still, they managed to remain together and welcome a baby girl. But is the couple still together? Intrigued by their relationship, we have found out whether they still share the same togetherness. Let us share what we found!

Are Jeff Bauman and Erin Still Together?

No, Jeff Bauman and Erin Hurley are not together. Jeff and Erin met in 2012, around a year before the Boston Marathon Bombing attack that changed the former’s life forever. “When I met Erin, she had known who she was and what she wanted. That was one of the things I loved about her,” Jeff wrote about her in his book ‘Stronger,’ which serves as the source text of the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer. After Jeff lost both of his legs, Erin started to take care of him. “She was my driver, errand runner, and reacher for things on the top shelf of the refrigerator. She emptied my pee cup,” Bauman added about her in the book.

#BostonMarathon survivor Jeff Bauman and partner Erin Hurley welcome baby girl http://t.co/PTblFFg5xG @Jeffmbauman pic.twitter.com/mBQnWHhQmc — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 14, 2014

Jeff and Erin got engaged in 2014 as they were expecting a baby girl. Their daughter Nora Gail Bauman was born in July 2014. The couple then got married in November 2014. According to Jeff’s agent, the wedding was an “intimate ceremony at their home surrounded by family and friends.” The couple remained in a marital union until February 2017, a few months before the release of the film ‘Stronger.’ Their decision to part ways was revealed by a Bauman family spokesperson to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends,” the Bauman family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love, and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy,” the person added. Despite their separation, Jeff and Erin remain friends. The latter even attended the premiere of ‘Stronger’ in September 2017 and told a WBUR reporter that she’s “really proud of the movie, and happy to be here and happy to support Jeff.”

Jeff and Erin are currently committed to co-parenting Nora. “We [Jeff and Erin] are on excellent terms. We just try to be the best and we just co-parent very well,” he told The Boston Globe. However, the bombings and the divorce made him depressed. “The only time I would put my legs on was to go out with my friends and go to the bar and drink. And I realized after my divorce, I was like, ‘I’m going to die,’” he added. He dealt with his depression by spending his time with Nora. “When I’m with her [Nora], I’m not really focused on anything else. It’s a good thing. […] I had to mature in the last two years and become a solid father and a solid person,” he told 7News in 2018.

