Erin Hurley: Where is Jeff Bauman’s Ex-Wife Now?

David Gordon Green’s biographical film ‘Stronger’ revolves around Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon Bombing attack. Jeff loses both of his legs while attending the event to cheer for his ex-girlfriend Erin Hurley. They eventually get back together to nurture an intricate relationship. As the film depicts, Erin took care of Jeff after the latter lost his legs. They eventually welcomed a baby girl together and formed a family. Since the film only depicts events that immediately follow the bombings, the viewers must be intrigued about the current whereabouts of Erin. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Who is Erin Hurley?

Jeff Bauman met Erin Hurley in 2012, under a year before he lost his two legs due to the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing attack. Jeff and Erin had an on-again off-again relationship. At the time of the bombing, Jeff was cheering for Erin while standing near the finish line, which was around one mile away from the latter. After the explosions, Jeff was taken to a hospital where both of his legs got amputated. Erin then started taking care of him along with his mother Patty. “She [Erin] was my driver, errand runner, and reacher for things on the top shelf of the refrigerator. She emptied my pee cup,” Bauman wrote in ‘Stronger,’ the source text of the film.

#BostonMarathon survivor Jeff Bauman and partner Erin Hurley welcome baby girl http://t.co/PTblFFg5xG @Jeffmbauman pic.twitter.com/mBQnWHhQmc — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 14, 2014

Erin sacrificed immensely to look after Jeff. “She [Erin] never got much sleep. I tossed and turned too violently in bed. I often suffered terrible cramping at night, probably because of anxiety, so Erin would wake up at two or three in the morning and massage my legs,” Jeff added in his book. Despite the challenges Erin faced to share her life with her partner, they decided to form a family after the former became pregnant with a baby girl. In February 2014, Jeff and Erin got engaged and announced that they are expecting a baby, who was born in July 2014. They then got married in November 2014 as well.

Where is Erin Hurley Now?

Although Erin Hurley couldn’t complete the Boston Marathon in 2013, she finished the same in 2016 with Jeff greeting her after the same. Erin and Jeff remained together until February 2017. A Bauman family spokesperson revealed the couple’s decision to divorce to The Hollywood Reporter in the same month. “Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends. Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love, and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy,” the spokesperson told the publication.

#redsox #bstrong Hanging out before the game. This may have to be our Easter tradition. pic.twitter.com/flv5hVsIq8 — Erin Hurley (@mserinhurley) April 20, 2014

Regardless of Erin and Jeff’s separation, they remain friends. “We [Jeff and Erin] are on excellent terms. We just try to be the best and we just co-parent very well,” Jeff told The Boston Globe. However, Erin’s departure from Jeff’s life as a partner affected the latter immensely. “The only time I would put my legs on was to go out with my friends and go to the bar and drink. And I realized after my divorce, I was like, ‘I’m going to die,’” he added. Erin attended the premiere of ‘Stronger’ in September 2017, a few months after the announcement of the couple’s decision to divorce, and told a WBUR reporter that she’s “really proud of the movie, and happy to be here and happy to support Jeff.”

Currently, Erin has been staying away from the limelight and fame of her ex-husband Jeff. She has also chosen to keep her personal life strictly private, especially since her separation from the Boston Marathon Bombing survivor.

Read More: Stronger: Is Carlos Based on a Real Person? Where is He Now?