Are Jennifer and Jelani from Basketball Wives Still Together?

‘Basketball Wives,’ a long-running popular reality television series on VH1, has concluded its tenth season, which gave fans a fresh taste of excitement. The girlfriends, spouses, and ex-wives of well-known basketball players and other persons connected to the sport are primarily the subject of the show. It covers routine activities, dramatic events, social interactions, and intense conflicts among all the members of the cast. Quite a few of these members have stayed on the show throughout the years, even after splitting up with their respective partners.

One such celebrity is Jennifer Williams, who debuted on the series in its inaugural season and has since appeared on and off, including in season 10. She made her entry to the show as the wife of former NBA player, Eric Williams, but after they got divorced, her latest partner in season 10 has been Jelani Harrison. Since the couple had a very interesting relationship on the show, it is natural for their fans to inquire about their current relationship status. If you’re curious about the whereabouts of the couple too, here’s what we found!

Jennifer and Jelani’s Basketball Wives Journey

Jennifer Williams is a now-47-year-old former realtor, entrepreneur, and TV personality who made her entrance to the world of ‘Basketball Wives’ in 2010 with her then-husband, former basketball and NBA player Eric Williams. After struggling to sustain their relationship for around 2 seasons while in the show, the couple called it quits in 2011. However, Jennifer and Eric had an amicable break-up and the ‘Basketball Wives’ constant made her mark by setting up a solid business in the entertainment industry. She later appeared in several more seasons on and off as the ex-wife of a basketball player and maintained her strong presence throughout her journey.

Season 10 saw a rather excited side of Jennifer when she got a chance to connect with Jelani Harrison, a University of Washington graduate, who has a bunch of internet businesses. He also has a brand named Just Hussle that specializes in merchandise of various kinds. The two had an instant likeness from the moment Jelani entered the show premises and slowly began connecting with each other. They eventually also went on dates that seemed very promising, especially for the fans. On their second date, Jennifer and Jelani also shared a kiss further increasing speculations about their relationship status.

Jelani adds that he is “open to children and marriage” and that he is “in a good position in his life where he can provide for a family.” He underlines that he has previously told his mother about Jennifer and that his major goal is to be happy. Throughout their journey, Jelani shows Jennifer countless such thoughtful and romantic gestures to make her feel cherished and special. In an episode where Jennifer travels on a girls’ trip with the other cast members, Jelani pays a special visit to her room to say goodbye and ask her about her injuries. These kinds of pleasant surprises make the couple endearing, and their viewers become eager to find out more about their relationship after the show.

Are Jennifer and Jelani Still Together?

Well, Jennifer and Jelani have not made it clear nor made an official statement concerning the status of their relationship. Although, they both seemed to enjoy each other’s company and were almost on the verge of becoming an official couple since the show concluded they have kept it under the wraps. Both Jennifer and Jelani can be seen to follow each other on social media and Jelani has also updated about his presence on the show via his social media.

Fans of the couple have constantly vouched for them on all platforms and they are eager to hear an official announcement from the couple. However, until then, we cannot confirm whether Jennifer and Jelani are officially dating but can only hope that they do end up together, happy as they looked in the show.

