Are Jody and Beth From Lovestruck High Still Together?

How tough can dating be in high school? Prime Video’s ‘Lovestruck High’ tries to answer that exact question as it takes a group of singles from the UK and transports them over to an American high school setting. While each contestant is tasked with finding a partner for the end-of-year prom, they have to balance their romance with typical high school activities, including homeroom classes, PE, and extracurriculars. Moreover, any contestant setting a foot out of line can be subjected to expulsion and subsequently miss out on the grand cash prize.

Although Jody Williams came onto ‘Lovestruck High’ hoping to find a dream partner, she was disappointed to find that no one matched up to her expectations. Interestingly, Sin seemed quite interested in Jody, but the latter soon made it clear that their connection was more akin to that of a friendship. Nevertheless, once Beth Stamford entered the foray, Jody’s luck changed, and she found herself falling head over heels in love. Let’s take a detailed look at Jody and Beth’s relationship and find out if they are together, shall we?

Jody and Beth’s Lovestruck High Journey

Although Jody entered ‘Lovestruck High’ on the very first day, she found it quite challenging to establish a romantic connection with any of her co-contestants. Besides being a lesbian, her options were limited from the very get-go, which did not make the search any easier for the Bolton-based salon owner. Interestingly, Geoff seemed very into Jody from the beginning and even asked her to the homecoming dance without having any idea about her sexuality. Naturally, the situation turned quite awkward, and after chastising Geoff for assuming people’s sexualities, she made a quick exit from the spot. Shortly after, Jody confided in Sin about her experience and was surprised to learn that the latter was also a lesbian. As fate would have it, Sin was also quite interested in Jody, and the two decided to attend the homecoming dance together.

Unfortunately, the romance between Sin and Jody soon fizzled out, and the pair decided to remain friends. However, Jody was still on the lookout for the perfect partner and was overjoyed when the new “student,” Beth, chose her and Charlie as her dates to Camp Crush. Although Charlie was quite interested in Beth and tried to pursue her actively, the newcomer seemed to share a special connection with Jody. It did not take long for the two to become a couple, and their relationship blossomed as they got to know each other while spending time in the lap of nature. Back in school, Sin realized that her relationship with Jody was over as the latter took Beth to the Valentine’s Day dance and even performed with her at the talent show.

Are Jody Williams and Beth Stamford Still Together?

Ever since filming for season 1 wrapped, Jody and Beth embraced privacy and have not revealed much about their connection. Moreover, from the looks of it, they are enjoying their time away from the camera and leading happy lives surrounded by friends and family. While on the show, Jody and Beth seemed really supportive of each other and built their relationship on a foundation of love and trust. Thus, considering how there has been no indication of a possible breakup and the solid bond they showcased on ‘Lovestruck High,’ we would like to assume that the couple is together and has managed to stand the test of time.

Read More: Are Yasmine and Alexis From Lovestruck High Still Together?