Following a group of young adults trying to fit into adulthood and navigate their friendships, relationships, and heartbreaks, ‘Siesta Key‘ is an MTV reality series set in the sun-drenched titular barrier island off the coast of Sarasota, Florida. As one of the most dramatic shows on our screens right now, it is no surprise that fans get involved in the cast members’ lives on a much deeper level and want to know everything there is to know about their relationships. So, without further ado, let’s find out the details about Juliette Porter and Sam Logan’s love connection, shall we?

Juliette and Sam: Siesta Key Journey

Juliette’s past on-again, off-again relationship with Alex Kompothecras, the most notorious cast member of ‘Siesta Key,’ is what initially got her on the show’s radar. However, it was her personality that made fans root for her. The pair were involved in a tumultuous relationship throughout the first two seasons, with breakups and makeups at every turn. In fact, the young designer even dated ‘The Bachelorette‘ star Robby Hayes for a brief while before going back to Alex. But their fate was sealed once he got involved with Alyssa Salerno, who gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Alessi, in the summer of 2020.

Looking to move on from Alex for good, Juliette found herself developing an interest in her longtime friend, Sam Logan. While there was no spark or passion between the two initially, they hit it off after spending some quality time together. The duo began dating while filming Season 3 and went Instagram official in February 2020. Juliette has since revealed that she had a crush on Sam years ago but never acted on it because she had gotten involved with Alex soon after, which immediately made other men off-limits. However, as soon as she was single, she realized that Sam could be the one for her.

Are Juliette and Sam Still Together?

Despite a supposed falling out in August 2020, Juliette and Sam are still together and happier than ever. The pair never confirmed or commented on the breakup rumors, sparked by the fact they had briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram, so it appears as if they are perfectly okay now. “We’re really happy,” Juliette told Life & Style. “We have a solid group of friends and he treats me amazing. I’m happy with him. I trust him. He gives me a feeling that I never felt with Alex. And that’s like someone that actually is not going to hurt me…Sam is the sweetest ever. He’s so sweet. He’s so kind. And he’s funny.”

There was also a rumor that the couple had gotten engaged, but it was only because Sam had posted a picture of them kissing atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado, along with the caption, “My fiancé.” However, he was quick to change it and clarify that they were just boyfriend and girlfriend. Moreover, the Instagram profiles of both Juliette and Sam are packed with cozy-looking pictures, where they never fail to state just how much they love and care for each other. Thus, it’s undeniable that they have both closed the Alex chapter for good and are very happy with where they are in their lives right now.

For Valentine’s Day this year, while Juliette posted a PDA-filled image of the two with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day Sammy💋 I love you always🤍,” Sam uploaded a cute photo of them with the simple words, “I love you sugar @julietteporter 👧❤️.” We should also mention that while the world has slowly been opening up amid the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months, the couple has been taking advantage of the quiet to travel and simply be with each other. Plus, it’s a way for them to get away from the toxicity of everyone accusing Juliette of being with Sam for his money. They are happy, and that’s all that matters.

Read More: Are Amanda and JJ From Siesta Key Still Together?