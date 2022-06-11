Are Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer From 90 Day Fiance Married?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ is an interesting reality show that offers us a sneak peek into the lives of US citizens engaged to foreign nationals. These foreign partners embark on US soil on a K-1 visa which allows them a period of 30 days within which they have to get married or face deportation. Still, with a massive difference in habits, customs, and lifestyles, it is pretty eye-opening to witness how each couple tries and irons out their issues in the name of love.

Season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance’ introduced Kara Bass and her Venezuelan fiance Guillermo Rojer. Although the two seemed very much in love, their way together was beset with obstacles, and the pair often found themselves embroiled in altercations. Moreover, they were also quite indecisive about the kind of wedding they wanted, making fans question if the couple has already married. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Are Kara and Guillermo Married?

Kara Bass was single and completely focused on her career when she went to the Dominican Republic on a work trip. However, fate had other plans, and the US native soon came across Venezuelan Citizen Guillermo Rojer, who was also employed in the foreign country. For Kara and Guillermo, it was almost love at first sight, and the two got quite comfortable and began dating within a short time. Right from the beginning, it seemed like the pair were perfect for each other, and it did not take long for their relationship to perish. Although Kara had to return home once her work was done, she left with a promise to get back to her love as soon as possible.

The second time Kara went over to the Dominican Republic, she moved in with Guillermo and began dreaming of a future together. While their chemistry was unmistakable, the two spent every free minute in each other’s company, and soon Guillermo went down on one knee, asking for Kara’s hand. The US native was only too happy to say yes, and the pair got engaged in November 2019. Unfortunately, their time in the Dominican Republic was cut short by the advent of Covid-19, and Kara was forced to return to the United States with a heavy heart. The worldwide pandemic caused them to live apart for nine months, but eventually, Guillermo got his K-1 visa and was able to land on US soil.

However, as with most cross-border relationships, Guillermo and Kara’s relationship began facing several hitches from the moment the Venezuelan native landed in the United States. For starters, the couple did not have much money, which took away their financial freedom to do as they pleased. Moreover, from the looks of it, Kara seemed quite controlling and hated it when Guillermo did or said something against her wishes. She insisted that they had to do everything her way and often retaliated drastically if things did not go according to her plan. Additionally, Guillermo also learned that Kara had cheated on her high-school boyfriend, which made him quite apprehensive about the trust he placed in her. Nevertheless, the couple appeared to skirt around such problems, and the Venezuelan native also built up an excellent rapport with Kara’s parents. Yet, the question of marriage made things go downhill once again.

Considering their financial condition and how tough it would be for Guillermo’s parents to come over on such short notice, Kara mentioned that it would be good to have a courthouse wedding then and hold a grand ceremony later. However, Guillermo did not subscribe to this idea and kept insisting on a big wedding with all the glitz and glamor. The two could never see eye on eye on the kind of ceremony they wanted, and the matter snowballed into a severe issue between the couple.

Nonetheless, Kara and Guillermo seemingly reached a mutual understanding on the matter, as we are happy to report that the couple is happily married at present. According to reports, the pair tied the knot in Albemarle County, Virginia, on July 23, 2021. Although the couple preferred to keep the news of their wedding out of social media for reasons unknown, Kara and Guillermo do not shy away from professing their love for each other in public. They appear to be living a happy life surrounded by loved ones, and we would like to wish them the very best for the years to come.

Read More: Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass’ Ex-Boyfriend?