Are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight Australia’ has a similar concept to ‘Married at First Sight.’ The reality series features individuals who are ready to marry a stranger with hopes of finding love. Although paired up by experts, the couples have to go through a journey of their own and decide if they want to stay in the marriage or walk away. So, season 9 episode 14 of the Australian edition introduced to us another couple – Kate Laidlaw (38) and Matt Ridley (39). Nothing defines awkward as their first meeting/wedding. So, have they managed to iron out their differences? Let’s find out!

Kate and Matt’s Married at First Sight Journey

As Kate walked down the aisle, it was more than obvious that Matt was completely floored. However, it was also apparent that the clinical nutritionist from Victoria was not on the same page as her groom. Kate, who had never dated before, harbored a lot of insecurities about her appearance and had an intense fear of being rejected. But she had no clue that she might have trouble finding a spark with someone. So, when Matt complimented her frequently and expressed his affections physically, she started to feel that her new husband needed to tone things down.

However, Matt was quite understanding of Kate’s concerns and appreciated the fact that she was so upfront about how she really felt. A law clerk from Queensland, Matt had been married before for seven years. He and his ex-wife fostered about 27 kids since they were unable to have a child of their own. Optimistic and passionate, he looked forward to finding love again. Unfortunately, things seemed to be going south for him and Kate.

After weeks, Matt seemed to have given up on trying to break down Kate’s walls. Apparently, he did not handle rejection very well. This resulted in a drunken night out that left his new wife quite upset and seemingly sealed the fate of their relationship. So, when both of them chose to leave the social experiment in the fateful Commitment Ceremony, it was hardly surprising. But if you are wondering whether the pair has managed to make things work, here is what you need to know.

Are Kate and Matt Still Together?

We regret to inform you that Kate and Matt did not stand the test of time. They were both moving at a very different pace in their relationship, and it was only a matter of time before they called it quits. Nevertheless, they have managed to remain cordial and occasionally tag each other on their social media posts.

In mid-March 2022, Kate shared pictures of her time on the show and wrote, “Despite not having the fairytale ending I hoped for I am still proud of myself for having the courage to take myself out of my comfort zone. It has been an experience of a lifetime that I will never forget. My journey has helped me grow as a person and has taught me a lot about relationships and what I want in my future. I do still believe in love and I have faith it will find me when the time is right.” She ended the caption with, “Lastly, I wish @mattridleyofficial all the best in the future and I hope he finds his perfect match.”

Similarly, Matt took to Instagram and shared, “I may not have found my happily ever after but I know there is someone special out there for me and I won’t stop my search for life’s happiness. A big thank you to my stunning bride @katelaidlaw_ for what was an amazing and incredible ride. We had some wonderful moments together and got to experience something only a few people get to do. I wish you so much joy in love and in life.”

All said and done, Kate and Matt are no longer together, although neither has given up on the possibility of finding love with the right person. It is also beautiful that they acknowledge the role they played in each other’s journey and are forging ahead in life with nothing but positivity.

